Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today is the time to get lucky and indulge in the vibrancy of good luck that this day has to offer. Spend some time practising yoga and meditation to get going with the tempo of the day. In business matters, you can expect a sudden growth in your finances. Appreciate your seniors and try to learn with their experience. You will be showered with loads of unexpected love, care and affection from people that mean the most to you. Read more

Love Focus: You can plan a romantic dinner to impress them but be careful of their mood swings and do everything as per their liking otherwise; you might get in some trouble.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Today, you will be at bold and best and blooming with an unmatched frequency of positivity. Panicking and stressing over small losses will result in big losses. As the day proceeds, you might feel excessively exhausted and tired. You will have all the peace and calm that is required in a tranquil home. Small discussions, debates shall be avoided at any point to avoid any rift between you and your seniors. Good time to explore your creativity by indulging in your hobbies and passion. Read more

Love Focus: People in relationships already can expect some unexpected gift or a sweet gesture to sweep you off your feet.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, there will be no one matching up with your spirits and frequency. If you are planning for a new business venture, plan it today; it might bring you good results. You will feel energetic and wrap up the day by establishing all your daily chores with positivity. At your professional front and workplace, you can experience some unidentified friction between you and your co-workers. Children at home will demand extra attention today. Read more

Love Focus: You will have the support of your partner in whatever that you are planning to achieve in the future.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today you are required to stop being extra sympathetic and emotional. Just have patience at the moment and finances will automatically bloom in the future. It would be so great if you book a spa session today and release all the negativity and stiffness in your body. You might expect some appraise from your boss at the end of the day. You might experience some differences of opinions with your family members and which is a natural thing to have. Read more

Love Focus: Resisting your true feelings will become a little difficult for you today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are great at influencing others and your dominating side will get unleashed today. Your planets suggest that you must refrain from getting involved in any form of lottery. Sticking to healthy routines and not skipping your meals is the mantra of the day. If you think of getting some help from your co-workers or juniors, you might face some disappointment there. It is a good time to connect with your family and especially children. Read more

Love Focus: It is advisable to pamper your loved ones with the undivided attention and care that they surely need for a long time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You love doing things and accomplishing all your goals timely and in the best possible manner. An addition to your already purchased set of properties is predicted very well as per your planetary combinations. Keep yourself hydrated and keep a check on your glucose levels. Don’t eat heavy meals. Today, you will be required to put in an extra effort to accomplish tasks that might even seem easy. Give your undue attention to your spouse. Read more

Love Focus: In addition to this, it would be great if you surprise your partner with a sweet gesture.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Be confident and face the world with your ever beaming positivity. Your finance will flow in matters like previous investments that have not been staying promising as of now. You might feel super energetic to go for a stroll later in the evening. You will be rewarded for every single effort and hard work that you have put in years for the success of your employed place. It is advisable to plan a get together to resolve any past conflicts and unsolved family affairs. Read more

Love Focus: Your love life holds some spark for today and if already in a relationship, your partner might surprise you with some sweet gesture.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Keep guard of your emotions today and watch for your overflowing feelings for someone. You can expect a strong influx of money in your account. You may experience some soreness and stiffness in your arm muscle so stretching is best recommended. Your magnetic and energetic demeanour will hypnotize everyone at your workplace. There is going to be some friction between you and your spouse and therefore you are advised to stay calm and avoid any unwanted long discussions. Read more

Love Focus: You simply can’t ignore the feelings of your partner today and be more appreciative of what they want in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today is a day to be a little dependent on what others feel about you and how they care for you. As per your starry inflictions and readings, you must refrain from getting involved in any type of property dealings. A night of good deep sleep is all you need to feel relaxed and composed. Your boss will also be at your side. If you are a student, expect some appraise from your mentor. At the family forefront, everything appears to be calm and peaceful except for your children. Read more

Love Focus: It would be possible that you may fall for someone in your extended friend circle.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You love to express yourself and communicate your feeling in an aesthetic manner. Today is a day to keep calm and don’t rush yourself into unrealistic goals. As per your star placements, you may enjoy unexpected cash flows from unexpected sources. Keep a check on your eye care as well and wash them with water at regular intervals. It is a good time to follow and chase your passion. Take the required care of your family members and be with them. Read more

Love Focus: Appreciate your partner’s small gestures and efforts that go into making this relationship worthy of all the love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may have to be a little diplomatic while dealing with the world today. Don’t go running behind a deal you have been long eyeing. Start with something new; follow a different and unique approach to work today. Your area of concern and focus should be on your holistic well being. Don’t skip your workout and exercise regime. Students must concentrate better and meditate to improve focus. Things appear to be happy and pleasant at your domestic forefront. Read more

Love Focus: There is a chance of your partner not feeling the same old passion and spark in your relationship. Make efforts to make your partner feel valued. Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Everyone around you feels connected to your inner beauty and humbleness. Today is your favourable day so try and make the most of it. Don’t get blindfolded and invest in whatever that may come, instead apply logic and brain. Practice mindfulness to declutter all the stress and negativity that have been accumulating for a long time. You will be rewarded and acknowledged by your seniors at the end of the day. Your spouse will be overly affectionate and caring today for all your relationship efforts. Read more

Love Focus: Your partner will have unnecessary and unpredictable mood swings today and you are advised to keep your calm in order to avoid any fight and mental conflict.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

