Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 7, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for November 7.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Luck brightens on the financial front for some. Positive thoughts will bring positivity to your environment. Health-wise, you remain fit. You may get a free hand on the professional front, which is likely to add to your productivity. Family life will remain stable and provide you with much happiness. Travelling with family to a tourist destination will prove immensely enjoyable. Buying a piece of land or a house is possible for some.

Love Focus: Respecting each other and remaining committed to love is likely to make romance most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A good bank balance will enable you to realize your long-cherished dreams.

Your initiative to arrange a family get-together will prove enjoyable and help break the monotonous routine. You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming more health-conscious. Those in a new job will be able to establish themselves firmly on the professional front. A change of plans will make the vacation even more enjoyable.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so expect a great time!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Keep your vacation plans open-ended, as there may be changes at the last moment. You will manage a healthy routine to remain fit. You will need to sound most convincing if you want to win a favour! Money-wise, you remain stable. Social life remains busy. Excellent opportunities present themselves on the professional front.

Love Focus: An active love life promises to keep you satisfied.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Marked improvement in fitness is indicated for those regular in workouts. You may play a perfect host to someone who is likely to visit you soon. Seeing new places on an overseas or out-of-town trip is possible. At work, you may find your responsibilities mounting. Financially, you are likely to remain in a comfortable position. Completing something important on the home front will be highly appreciated. A good bargain is foreseen on the property front.

Love Focus: Spending an evening out with someone you like is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Good negotiating skills will swing a lucrative deal in your favour on the business front. Regular workouts will help you stay fit. This is an excellent day that makes you lucky in almost all the areas. You are likely to make a special place for yourself in the hearts of your superiors on the professional front. Changes on the home front may be initiated. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Money from some unexpected source may come to you and make your bank balance healthy. Choosing to avoid excesses will help in keeping you fit and trim. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work. Good management on the home front promises to make your monetary front stronger. The stars look favourable for travel, so start planning a vacation. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. A lot of praise is in store for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to get together and enjoy each other's company.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An exercise routine that some of you have adopted will start giving results. A rise in salary can be expected by some. You will manage to stay ahead of the competition on the professional front. Previous investments are likely to give you excellent returns. Family's support and concern will be most encouraging. Travelling to someplace exciting with family is indicated. Solid gains are seen for those investing in properties. Your efforts on the social front are likely to come in for praise.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will keep your chances alive with the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Getting the right opportunity on the professional front is indicated for job seekers. You are likely to have a favourable day on the academic front today. Take steps to effectively deal with problems on the monetary front. Taking up a sporting activity is likely to benefit you physically. Homemakers are likely to involve themselves in something special on the home front. Overseas travel is foreseen for some, but it will be strictly business. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: You will manage to find time to be with the one you love today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. Things start improving in the right direction on the professional front. Money coming your way will keep you in high spirits. Good news on the domestic front will help you remain in an upbeat mood. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Owning a house can become your aim. You are likely to keep yourself entertained by remaining socially active.

Love Focus: A romantic mood prevails as you get to spend some time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your helping attitude may win lots of goodwill. Sorting out bills and other financial issues may keep you busy today. Health looks up, as you feel more fit and energetic. An achievement on the professional front promises to boost your career. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. This is a favourable day for setting out on a leisure trip. Starting construction work may be on the minds of some. Someone's support will help in keeping your confidence high.

Love Focus: Your desire to spend quality time with the one you love will be fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some positive developments on the financial front are foreseen. Good company will become a source of joy during a journey. You are likely to take good care of yourself to remain hale and hearty. A promotion can be expected by some. Help will be around on the domestic front when you really need it. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. On the social front, you are likely to enjoy the company of like-minded people.

Love Focus: Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Excellent performance on the academic front may get you in the running for a scholarship. Getting proactive in things that concern you will do you good. Following an active lifestyle assures good health. Spending time with people who adore you is indicated today. Professional stars burn bright and will get you the recognition you seek. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. You can get lucky in a draw on the property front.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to make the day enjoyable for you, so expect an entertaining evening.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream