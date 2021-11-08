Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Those born under the sign of the ram are known to be energetic, adventurous, dynamic, and impulsive. Expenses will be incurred on luxury items that you have coveted for long. The phase you are now in offers emotional contentment after a long time. Not everyone has been supportive at your workplace and that may have caused you a lot of mental pain. The fact that you are in a happy state of mind will push you into practising good habits.

Love Focus: You seem to have been wanting to travel to a far-off place, it could be the best time to manifest your desire to travel abroad.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The Taurus modality is fixed, meaning people born under this sign tend to be reliable, persistent, and stable. This is a good period for those people who want to sell their property. Experiment with something new to bring out the best in you! This will give you a break from your regular and monotonous routine as well. You must be wondering what has caused you to be rewarded with appreciation. Well, it is your performance. You are advised to adopt healthy eating and sleeping habits.

Love Focus: You are stressed and the only thing you need is a moment of calm and happiness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Playful and intellectually curious, Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. Some old investments earn fruitful results. But, avoid any risky speculation as you may face setbacks. Some old investments earn fruitful results. But, avoid any risky speculation as you may face setbacks. You need to realize that digging your heels in is not going to solve any problems. You may adopt a new way of thinking. Monetary gains are expected. Your health will be good today, dear Gemini.

Love Focus: Let things go on at their pace. Affection cannot be fast-tracked.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

With time, Cancers reveal their gentle nature, genuine compassion, and mystical capabilities. Putting efforts will make you able to achieve growth in income. Innovative ideas may generate new sources of income or new properties. You can also expect a special bonding with your beloved while travelling. Your health will be absolutely fine today, dear Virgo. You may feel more upbeat and enthusiastic than usual. Career growth is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: You will meet some new people and will have an instant connection with them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Vivacious, theatrical, and passionate, Leos love to bask in the spotlight and celebrate themselves. When you are selling or buying anything, be careful in your money matters. This is the period which will give you benefit and help you to come out from tragic situations. Keep up the hard work, because you are possibly unaware of your capabilities. Having shifted your sleep cycle, you are going to feel fit throughout the day.

Love Focus: If you have a partner so loving, why go on a solo trip!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Virgos are logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life. You are well-known to have a good appetite for amassing wealth and property. Be polite and humble. On doing this, you will find yourself breathing freely after a long time. There is a very good possibility that you will be considered for promotion. Rest and relaxation can go a long way in helping your health today. A sense of wellbeing pervades your mind.

Love Focus: Everyone will be impressed by your unique observations and logic. You will be the centre of attraction today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Today is the day when you can go ahead and plan an adventurous trek for your life. The chances of purchasing properties or deals getting finalised are in your chart. You will be happy spending time with your parents, kids, spouse and even pets! Working with a team is your greatest strength and you will definitely succeed at fulfilling your responsibilities. Your eyes may contract some infection which is not evident to you right now but you may be struck all of a sudden with it.

Love Focus: Spending some honest time with your partner will solve all your problems.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Scorpios are strong, enigmatic, independent characters who crackle with intensity and charisma that makes them un-ignorable. This period is very good and beneficial for buying and selling properties but you must wait for some time before buying properties. You wish to do something, something extraordinary but you are confused. Quick and decisive action can turn the tide for you in a significant way. Your health may be as fine as you would like it to be at this point in time

Love Focus: You need to work on yourself. The only love you need right now is some self-love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

The day is perfect for new beginnings and fresh starts. You will be able to get rid of whatever was holding you back. You may apply for a sizeable loan today for buying a new home or a business or a vehicle and you will get the loan quite easily. Your family life appears to be excellent today! You have to do a little extra hard work and overtime to complete the assignments. The diet should be revised once again before you intake anything.

Love Focus: The time is right for experiment and adventure though you have generally been a serious person as far as your relationships are concerned.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You barely have time for emotional investments in your personal life at this point. Before making any type of investment make sure you make full-proof research to safeguard your capital. You will spend most of your day indoors, eating ice cream and watching Netflix series all day long. Today, your colleague may help you figure things out with others in your workplace. You have adopted a healthy lifestyle and you will begin to reap the benefits of these positive steps very soon.

Love Focus: The day is perfect for romance and you can plan to surprise your partner with some intimate or extravagant gesture.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

There are chances of professional profits so you should face these challenges with confidence. Your financial condition is good so you can even do financial charity. You may donate some of your belongings to someone needy. Your kids will have a fabulous time with their grandparents, which will give you peace of mind. Your willingness to work in a group is what your seniors consider to be your greatest position. Cold or seasonal fevers may affect you today.

Love Focus: Chances are high that you will act in a totally uncharacteristic manner today and your boldness will probably be rather surprising.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Be the first one to grab the opportunities and you will be the first to get the benefit out of it. People who were previously critical of you and doubted your judgment will look up to you today. You can encounter some people who are fierce in their demand. You are undoubtedly a great person but be careful about listening to what your co-workers have to say.

Love Focus: Make the most of today with long romantic walks and spending time together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

