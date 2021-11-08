Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 8: Time to boost business

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius is the ultimate empiricist. They will always choose principles over feelings and will often question who they are. They move from job to job, philosophy to philosophy, belief to belief. They are explorers of the human condition and are unafraid of change. Sagittarians feel like the world is their playground. They love to explore the unknown. They want to understand how the world works. Sagittarius is an explorer. They are both the fearless adventurer and the jaded critic. The day is perfect for new beginnings and fresh starts. You will be able to get rid of whatever was holding you back. Your office may send you abroad to meet some clients and bag a big deal. There are chances that you can go on a long drive with your friends to ease all your stress.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your business sense seems to be boosting up to top levels today. You may be asked to lay down predictions for the state of sale and share in the future. Your strong intuitive ability will help you a lot in this. You may apply for a sizeable loan today for buying a new home or a business or a vehicle and you will get the loan quite easily.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family life appears to be excellent today! There is fun, sleep, positive energy and total balance. You will be happy, overall.

Sagittarius Career Today

There is going to be excess pressure at the office. You will be bothered by it and drown in the pressure. You have to do a little extra hard work and overtime to complete the assignments, without anyone’s help.

Sagittarius Health Today

You have a strong urge to look fabulous. The diet should be revised once again before you intake anything as there may be something unforeseen which may cause an allergic reaction to you upon consumption. Follow less of advice and do more of workout!

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your partner may come up with rather strange demands and fantasies now. The time is right for experiment and adventure though you have generally been a serious person as far as your relationships are concerned.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

