Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 8: Luck will side you

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taureans, like the bull that represents them, are known to be intelligent, dependable, hardworking, dedicated, and stubborn. But there's more to the Bull than meets the eye. The Taurus modality is fixed, meaning people born under this sign tend to be reliable, persistent, and stable. People born under the Taurus sign also value honesty above all else, so don't try to pull a fast one on them—they'll never forgive you if they find out you've deceived them. It is time for your dreams to get fulfilled now and you will be overwhelmed not just by the progress you have made, but also by the appreciation that is pouring in. This time is also good for those who are associated with buying-selling land, property, and cars.

Taurus Finance Today

You must be wondering what has caused you to be rewarded with appreciation. Well, it is your performance. You may not have realized the potential in your ideas, but people do know how out of the box your idea was. This is a good period for those people who want to sell their property. The natives from Aries will be able to sell car, house, and property easily.

Taurus Family Today

Do not question much over why things happened in an unexpected way or are getting delayed. It may be for your good, the advantageous of which you could not see probably. Experiment something new to bring out the best in you! This will give you a break from your regular and monotonous routine as well.

Taurus Career Today

You must be wondering what has caused you to be rewarded with appreciation. Well, it is your performance. You may not have realized the potential in your ideas, but people do know how out of the box your idea was.

Taurus Health Today

You are advised to adopt healthy eating and sleeping habits. You should do some exercises and do yoga early in the morning. But remember not to overstrain your body. Also, avoid street food for some time

Taurus Love Life Today

You are not able to speak your fear from your past relationship which is troubling you a lot. You are stressed and the only thing you need is a moment of calm and happiness. If this sustains, you should really do something about it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026