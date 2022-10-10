Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 10, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. A wait and watch policy is best for those thinking of switching jobs. Your efforts on the domestic front may hardly get a single word of praise from family members! A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine. An unforeseen expenditure is likely to be incurred by some. Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. Spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town.

Love Focus: Channelising all your energy in wooing the one you like is certain to brighten your chances for romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. Ups and downs in fortune are likely for those playing the stocks. Tensions on the work front can vitiate the home environment. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out for some!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is a good day to impress those who matter on the professional front. You are likely to come in shape through workouts. Don’t depend entirely on your judgement for enhancing finances. You can be tensed regarding a family issue involving an elderly. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Philanthropy may be topmost on your mind.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Ignoring health may get you into all sorts of problems. Monetary dispute will only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts.

Love Focus: Your attempts at romance are likely to miserably fail and leave you heartbroken.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver & White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Your attempts at bringing changes on the home front can be met with some resistance. A minor ailment can aggravate and cause problems. A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those feeling stressed will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquility. Some of you can be complimented on your physique and fitness. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. A family youngster is about to give some good news. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A change of air will do wonders for both your physical and mental being. A chance to profit from a deal may show the signs of fizzling out. A promising day for professionals is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. You can think in terms of buying a vehicle or a major item soon. You can feel neglected and ignored by people who matter on the work front. Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way!

Love Focus: Some more wait is indicated on the marriage market for those eligible.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. Financial worries threaten to plague some. A project may entail a lot of travelling. homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to sweep you off your feet with his words or actions.

Lucky Number: 2 & 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. Professionals will need to broaden their client base for getting better opportunities. Someone may prove irritating and test your patience. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Outside help may be required in academics. You are likely to take steps to strengthen your friendship.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream & Peach

