Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Make to-do lists to avoid clutter

Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Dear Sagittarius, your daily astrological predictions for October 10, 2022 suggests, you may meet your parents or loved ones and share your future plans with them.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 10, 2022: Sagittarius natives may be may plan a family get-together. (Pixabay)
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) It seems a good day and you should make the most of it. You may meet your parents or loved ones and share your future plans with them. Siblings may make you proud by achieving career goals. Some may attend a social event and get chance to meet influential people. Healthwise, it’s a good day. You may get rid of a prolonged health issue and feel good about yourself. You may use all your energy in making to-do list and prioritize your tasks based on urgency and importance. Homemakers may plan a family get-together and may be busy in inviting people or calling them.

A close friend may meet you after a very long time and it may take you down to the memory lane. Your brimming bank balance may allow you to go on a trip or buy a home or land. Romance is in the air for some. Everything seems in sync, but some work issues may cause you tension.

What else is there to know about the day? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today: This is an excellent day to buy a property or execute your trip plans. Some may book flight tickets or luxurious hotel rooms today and splurge on fun activities.

Sagittarius Family Today: You may get financial support from parents today. Some may buy property or land. A spiritual journey with loved ones is indicated for some.

Sagittarius Career Today: The day does not seem good. Your business partners may not support your ideas. Some may struggle with new technologies.

Sagittarius Health Today: You may have a very good day on the health front. You may get rid of health issues you have been suffering for a long time.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: This is a moderate day on the love front. You may get support from your beloved. Your spouse may be supportive of your dreams and encourage you to achieve what you want in your life. Pay attention to the health of your wife.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
