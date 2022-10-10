Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Use relaxation techniques

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) This is a normal day for the Scorpio natives. You may enjoy the day to the fullest with your loved ones. Your professional life may take off. You may get recognition at work due to your amazing approaches or time management skills. Some may start a new venture in partnership, it may seem a slow start but things may go as per your expectations soon. You should hire a proficient marketing team to promote your business. Homemakers may enjoy a picnic with friends.

Your good health may motivate you to go on a trip with friends and enjoy thrilling activities. Some relaxing techniques may keep your mind calm and composed. Some may spend quality time with spouse and kids. Some may shift to new home today and feel happy about it. Love birds may have a mixed day. Busy work schedule may keep you away from your partner, but you may manage to meet him or her anyhow.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today: You may enjoy unexpected financial gains. Some may also get benefited from the inherited property. Income resources may increase.

Scorpio Family Today: You have made several sacrifices for your loved ones, now you are going to enjoy a happy and cheerful aura at home.

Scorpio Career Today: The day is no less than a wonderful opportunity to complete all your pending projects at work. Your coworkers may help you in completing your work.

Scorpio Health Today: Those who have been working hard for long, may take a good break from work and invest some time in pampering themselves. Some may enjoy relaxing activities, spas, and massage therapy.

Scorpio Love Life Today: This is a moderate day on the love front. You should keep your ego in check in order to save your relationship. You may neglect your partner due to busy work schedule, but you may regret about it later.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

