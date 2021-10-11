Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 11

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are likely to enjoy a period of good health, as old medical problems start to subside. Review your financial situation, before deciding on a large investment. Sharing a colleague’s workload at the office may not exactly be fun, but by doing so you can expect them to reciprocate in your hour of need. A family elder may expect you to spend time with them, so do oblige. Buying some seasonal plants for your home is indicated.

Love Focus: A surprise gift from your lover is likely to delight you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Be upfront about your academic performance with people who are out to help you; this will give them a clear picture of your level of preparation. You may commence your fitness journey in fits and starts but will manage to reach a satisfactory level. Getting invited to a party is possible today and will give you a chance to meet people you have not met for long. Not the best day to ask for a raise, as the boss may not entertain it.

Love Focus: Spouse’s indifference towards you may get you worried but it will not be a matter of grave concern.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

This is the best day to ask for a spot of leave, as the boss appears in a good mood today! Those involved in extracurricular activities in school will find the day most exciting. Today, you will not only meet an old friend but also take him/ her out for a meal and spend time gossiping. Good eating habits and regular walks will benefit you. Some of you may feel the absence of your children working abroad but don’t worry. Since holidays are already around the corner, you may expect to see them soon.

Love Focus: Today, you may enjoy sharing your fond memories with your spouse of the days gone by.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will need to be a bit firm on someone to return your loaned money. Higher-ups may be banking on you to pull a crucial negotiation, so go well prepared. If you are not thorough in your preparation for an exam, you will have no choice but to either leave the questions or do guesswork. Delay is foreseen in receiving important documents. Those involved in outdoor sports need to be careful.

Love Focus: Putting your work above your spouse may cause some friction on the domestic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Someone you have hired is likely to take good care of your business, so let them undertake some independent responsibilities. Those who have missed out on campus placements will still manage to get jobs in good companies. Your financial position will get healthy, as a family elder may send you the proceeds of their investments. Don’t let past incidents play on your mind, as it can bring about negative thoughts. Make fitness your goal.

Love Focus: Curb your domineering ways, if you want to continue with the current relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

With boss away, you can have a swell time in the office today with office buddies. Going out with your current peer group is likely to distract you from your studies, so keep such outings to a minimum to maintain your focus. Taking a flight abroad to spend time with a dear one is possible for some. Helpfulness always gets rewarded, so inculcate this habit and help others.

Love Focus: Your spouse will come to your aid and assistance in your time of need.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you may look forward to retirement after a successful and fulfilling career. Keep in touch with your school/ college friends after passing out, as such friendships are most enduring. Being a favourite of parents has distinct advantages over other siblings, who better than you to know it! Sweating it out regularly in a gym will keep you in fine fettle. Ensure that your money doesn’t get stuck in property investment.

Love Focus: A kind gesture by a lover is likely to pull at your heartstrings.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A great day is foreseen for those under this sign. A recognition of sorts is in store for working professionals. Those pursuing academics are likely to excel in their favourite subject. A wedding of someone eligible in the family may get solemnised with all the grandness that circumstances can afford. Some sportspersons may get new opportunities to showcase their calibre. You may buy a piece of land at a bargain price.

Love Focus: Partner may not be in the right frame of mind for romance today, respect their mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You have vowed to remain in shape and will go all out to bring your fitness level to its peak.

Don’t be outspoken and champion a lost cause, it will get you nothing but trouble. Those dreaming of studying abroad may go in for an education loan. You will save enough for setting out on a short vacation with family. Giving property on rent is indicated and it may become a constant source of income.

Love Focus: A date with a lover may not materialise due to your work commitments.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your financial situation may take a hit if you continue to invest in get-rich-quick schemes. Those working from home may decide to travel and still stay connected to work. You may need to counsel a subordinate to up his game in his professional field. Skipping classes in school can make it difficult to catch up with the class. A distant relative can come and stay with you for a few days.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to someone exciting at a party will be exciting, but don’t rush into a relationship.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

The money you had been putting together may come in most handy in an emergency. You are likely to stick to your fitness routine, despite your hectic work schedule. Be a bit more persuasive at work, if you want your team to meet the project deadline. It is always better to take a break from studies to get rejuvenated and start afresh. Avoid taking risks while driving. Parking problems in your locality need urgent resolution.

Love Focus: Even if you are apart and travelling, digital platforms can always keep you connected.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will earn enough to fund an expensive course for your child. Things that are not in the syllabus may come in the exam and upset you, but let that not deter you from preparing thoroughly for the final exams. A good offer for your property may be hard to ignore, so keep an open mind. Buying a luxury item will prove most satisfying. Urgent work may compel you to cancel a trip that you had so meticulously planned.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds get strengthened by mutual respect and care; remember that.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta