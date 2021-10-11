Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Anger issues a concern!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, this is a good day for you. Some of you may prepare themselves to hit the gym and start a new fitness regime. Health-wise you will feel excellent. Your good health and positive mindset will motivate you to explore new opportunities on the career front.

Librans may enjoy their work and get recognition on the professional front. Today, you may face some family issues that need to be dealt with care.

What is there to enjoy today? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

Your stable financial condition will allow you to implement some hard decisions in your current business that will prove beneficial in future. Buying or booking a vehicle or a property is possible for some. An office colleague or a distant relative may look for monetary help with heaps of hope such that you cannot ignore.

Libra Family Today

Some may feel uncomfortable after a messy situation on the domestic front. You should try to control your anger in order to keep things sorted on the home front. If you do not like something – avoid being too vocal about it; at least today!

Libra Career Today

Your creative ideas and smartness will help you grow your family business. Some will be able to choose the right career options. This is a favorable day on the professional front. Those looking to switch jobs can get references from people working in the same domain.

Libra Health Today

You will enjoy excellent health conditions after opting for a new fitness plan and joining a gym. Some may get benefits from yoga and meditation. You are advised to avoid eating a lot of junk food.

Libra Love Life Today

Everything seems perfect on the love front. You should try something new in order to add spark to your love life. Married couples will enjoy the company of each other.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874