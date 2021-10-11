Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: It’s a lucky day for you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a lucky day for you. Everything seems to be in sync except the professional front. You may face some challenges in new businesses that may make you feel impatient. You are advised to keep your calm in order to keep things moving smoothly at work. Some of you may not get recognition at work even after giving your 100% at work.

You will get a chance to help someone financially. Some good property deals will come across your way, it's the best time to go for it.

What else is there to unfold? Find out below.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition will allow you to buy your dream home or renovate the old one. Cash will flow in from other income sources as well. Money loaned and forgotten is likely to be returned now.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your leaves will be sanctioned and you will get plenty of time to spend with your spouse and kids. Homemakers may organize an event that may keep them busy. Good news regarding a family youngster is likely to make you proud.

Sagittarius Career Today

Those who have just changed their jobs may find it hard to adjust to the new work environment. Some may get extra work responsibilities on the professional front. Boss may demand more accuracy and precision in the tasks assigned to you and you may have to work overtime for it.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your excellent health will keep you energetic all day long and will allow you to be involved in home chores. You may also achieve your fitness goals. Someone may introduce you to new exercise or work out session.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You will buy something expensive for your partner or spouse today that will make your day wonderful. A romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Mahogany/ Red

