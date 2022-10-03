Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those looking for financers will be able to find one. Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. Those craving companionship will need to cast their net wider. Those looking for financers will be able to find one. Rough time is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable.

Love Focus: You are likely to win lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new initiative on the health front may not gel with your lifestyle. Be careful of getting duped in a property deal. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. Harmony will not come on the domestic front without efforts. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Put your money in speculation only if you are confident. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Your hard work and focus is likely to pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Differences with spouse cannot be ruled out for some. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. Deft handling of a situation at work will prevent complications. Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender & Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Those neglecting health may be in for a tough time. Not taking initiative at work may get you hauled up by seniors. A family get together can find you in your element. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Deteriorating financial situation will need to be taken care of. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. Be tactful in tackling an old associate bent upon wasting your time.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Don’t take any chances with your health today. Repaying a loan will not pose any problems. Don’t take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well. Homemakers may feel lethargic and delay some important work. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. You may not get the best price for a house or property. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. You may need to conserve money. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy. A quiet day with family is indicated today. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to woo lover today, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An ailment threatens to give you trouble and affect your routine. This is the time to plan your finances for the future. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Those intending to travel by road need to exercise utmost caution. You can be commended for a well conducted preparation or seminar.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 8 &17

Lucky Colour: Indigo & Lavender

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Money comes to you from an unexpected source. A competition that had instilled fear in you will be aced without much difficulty. A competition that had instilled fear in you will be aced without much difficulty. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

