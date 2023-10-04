All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Recognition from superiors at workplace is in store for you today. An evening out with lover is indicated for some. Socially, you will be much sought after. Parents are likely to be a source of motivation for the kids. An old property may bring you into big money. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. A well-planned budget is going to be a step in right direction to keep the financial front stable.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those new on the job may have to adjust quickly to the office environment. Those driving cannot afford to be careless today. Academic aspirations of those pursuing higher studies are likely to be met. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. Air travel is indicated for some; keep the necessary documents handy.

Love Focus: Something you only fantasise about on the romantic front is likely to be realised soon!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Home front requires your attention, so don't neglect it. Setting up office or room is likely to keep you busy. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. A celebration may keep you happily involved. A financial issue can give you some anxious moments. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Carelessness on the health front would not be a wise idea.

Love Focus: A new dimension is likely to be added on the romantic front to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. Keep your chances alive by being more methodical on the academic front. An urgently required loan is likely to get sanctioned. Family may not approve of your ideas to start something new. A business deal that you were after may finally be yours. Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. Spending time with your near and dear ones is possible today.

Love Focus: Love life can do with a bit of rekindling as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Avoiding excesses and focussing on health may become the key factors in attaining total fitness. You are likely to improve your financial status. Someone that you had trusted at work may believe your trust. An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Personally, you will find the family front most peaceful, allowing you to do your own thing. Doing well in academics is a foregone conclusion for some.

Love Focus: You can go out of your way to seek love and will not be disappointed!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use. Improved earnings will help bring some luxury items within reach. Travelling may not be on your mind, but don't disappoint others. Excellent prospects in a new business venture are foreseen. Differences with spouse or a family elder should be tactfully taken care of. Academically, you fare well as your efforts succeed. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit, as the one you like warms up to you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Expenditures will remain in check, as you go all out to cut corners. A senior’s expectation may require you to devote extra hours at work. An outing with family in the evening is much indicated. Keep a check on diet and shun junk food. Returns from the property is likely to raise your expectations. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to have a better understanding about each other.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The day is set to begin with good news, so rejoice. Travel plans to a short distance appear to be on the cards. Try prioritizing health for better productivity. A well-planned provisional account for finances will be a step in the right direction. Entrepreneurial association with the government may need to be reworked upon. An ancestral inheritance may fetch you supernormal gains.

Love Focus: You may find yourself getting attracted to someone who showers his or her affections on you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An increment in income is likely to boost your morale. A business trip awaits you. There are high chances for an inherited acquisition. You are likely to experiment with new tricks n techniques to enhance your entrepreneurial skills. Maintaining a low profile on the social front will be beneficial. A new exercising regimen is likely to work wonders for you. Parent's support will prove to be a boon for you.

Love front: Love beckons you today and preparing for an outing with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A calm and composed behaviour at the workplace helps build better relationships with peers. This excellent day does turn your wishes into horses and makes you gallop away! Marginal increment in financial success awaits you. Accrued income from past investments is likely to bring more benefits. Try avoiding a not-so-wanted trip! The day welcomes you in good health, with physical fitness and tremendous energy. More keen observation would be required at your end for your child's progress.

Love Focus: Those craving love will not have to wait too long, as love comes a calling!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Business front appears to be profitable. A fun-loving company on the journey keeps you cheerful. Some of you are likely to go for an image makeover. Good looks and great health on the cards, for the day! Your prized possession welcomes compliments from people around you. Those relying on the health supplements would need to be a little careful. Family front will be extremely supportive towards you.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in the mood for romance, so give space.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will easily spend money for your needs and won’t feel hesitant. Unnecessary travel plans need to be avoided. The property you have been longing for is likely to reach the final stages. Academic front brings you extraordinary opportunities. Good health allows you to stretch your limits further and try a new exercising routine. Avoid taking things to your heart on the family front. The performer within you outshines on the professional front.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON