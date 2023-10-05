All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 5, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money will no more be elusive as you are about to experience a windfall. Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. An increment or salary boost is on the cards for some. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. A property can come in your name through inheritance.

Love Focus: Lover may ask for a helping hand in something urgent.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Financially, you may find yourself quite favourably placed. You may need to design your fitness plan according to your active lifestyle. You will derive much professional satisfaction by contributing to an ongoing project. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some.

Love Focus: Something you had wanted to say to lover, but were reluctant to, will be said today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you may manage to tap multiple sources of income. Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Those feeling a bit dissatisfied with their current vocation will get the satisfaction they seek. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. An excursion will be a good idea today. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. Those studying will find their focus returning.

Love Focus: Getting romantically hitched to someone is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you will be able to make yourself quite comfortable. Health of a family member may cause a bit of a concern, but will be nothing serious. Your competence and skills will make even the most difficult tasks seem like a cakewalk. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone’s help today. An opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There appears to be a distinct improvement in your monetary condition. You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Things are likely to improve on the work front. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Preferential treatment on the academic front is likely to be enjoyed by some pursuing studies.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Wise investments in property and shares will keep you financially strong. You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! You will be much more stable and composed in tackling big issues at work. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. Stars look bright for an overseas journey. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you receive positive signals from someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those looking for an easy loan may talk their friend into lending them some money. You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. Office may appear quite enjoyable today as you are able to set your own pace at work. Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front. This is not a favourable day on the road, so remain vigilant.

Love Focus: Expect your love life to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is not a favourable day on the road, so remain vigilant. Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. You will have time to sort out all the complicated cases at work today. Don’t become hasty in planning a trip as it can pose problems. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: Tension that was palpable in your personal relations with someone is likely to subside.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some of you are set to add to your wealth. Keeping your diet under control and leading an active life will keep you healthy. Your business acumen is likely to make you triumph over a big player. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some. Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud.

Love Focus: Taking the one you love to someplace exotic is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud. Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Home will be a happy place as you enjoy an extended break from work. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Things begin to look bright on the financial front for some. Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Networking is your answer to seeking better professional opportunities. Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay. Don’t take any property decisions today.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again reignite passion.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financially, you are likely to find the day profitable. Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. Implementing something innovative at work is possible for some. You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: An office romance may take roots and make workplace fun for some!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Pink

