Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 11

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for September 11, 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An argument at work is best avoided today, as it can cause bad blood and lasting enmity. You are likely to bid on a property you had been eyeing for long. Travel stars burn bright for those into adventure sports. Visiting places where you had never seen before is possible, so enjoy. Don’t be forced into investing in anything that smells suspicious. Students can find the going tough, but perseverance will pay.

Love Focus: Differences with partner that have cropped up in the last few days will soon get resolved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Academically, you are set to receive laurels for your sterling performance. A scholarship is on the cards for some. You will be appreciated for introducing some cost cutting methods in your organisation. A builder, whose property you have invested in, may delay construction indefinitely, thereby trapping your money for good. You may contemplate legal action along with others. Regular exercise and healthy diet will keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Consider lover’s proposal seriously and ask yourself if you want to spend the rest of your life with him or her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may have to get used to some newly introduced procedures at work that are not to your liking, but don’t resist the change. There is little you can do about your weak marks’ assessment in school, based on your pervious performances, so stop complaining and get on with your life. Meeting friends will both refresh you and update you with the latest gossip. Take all precautions on the health front.

Love Focus: It takes two to tango, remember that if you want partner to respond positively.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An outing today may give you an opportunity to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone close. It may be a good idea to organise a short family outing somewhere outdoors, just to meet up and exchange notes. Problems on the professional front are set to increase due to your rigid and unbending stance taken over an issue. House owner may not increase the rent this year due to prevailing circumstances, so rejoice. Meeting an old friend is possible today.

Love Focus: Don’t get pressured into doing something that you might later regret.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to regain full strength and energy, after a bout of ill health. An outside source can help you in replenishing your depleted savings. Don’t hesitate to take the help of a senior, if you find yourself bogged down by a problem at work. Be open to exchanging notes with schoolmates, since it will be a win-win situation for both. Your concern for the worsening behaviour of a family youngster may make you take him or her to a counsellor.

Love Focus: Find ways to make a long-distance relationship work.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to discover the benefits of yoga and meditation in de-stressing your mind. Financially, you are not only on a safe wicket, but also poised to add to your kitty. Investing in an apartment is indicated for some. Something left unfinished at work will get noted and reported. Urgent work may force you to postpone a family outing. Some of you are likely to spend the day watching a live match on television toady.

Love Focus: Your love life needs rejuvenation, so work on it by taking partner into confidence.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Someone is likely to extend a helping hand for a task you are unable to accomplish. Your excellent academic performance may leave a lasting impression on your teachers. Ups and downs are foreseen on the financial front. Struggle is indicated for those searching for a regular source of income. An old friendship is set to grow stronger through marriage ties. You may not have the budget to get something essential done to your house.

Love Focus: Spouse, who was all lovey-dovey up till now, can return to his or her old ways.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Overspending can prove to be your nemesis, as you go about wasting your savings on inessential things. The attitude of seniors at work may become strict towards you, find out why. Your teacher may not entertain your request for clarifications on a subject, if you are not persuasive enough. Planning the upcoming weekend out of town is indicated for some. Children may not adhere to your rules, but don’t get mad. Healthy food options may not please your palate.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and support is certain to make your relationship more enduring.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may acquire a new vehicle and simply love driving it long distance. Planning a family outing in the new vehicle looks obvious today! Your reputation at work is likely to get a boost, as you prove your worth in a challenging situation. An academic paper written by you is likely get all round appreciation. A youngster may try to get fresh with you, so nip this tendency in the bud.

Love Focus: You may be unable to express your love in words, but your eyes will say it for you!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Taking too much strain on yourself may worsen your health, so take it easy. You are likely to become the favourite of a new boss by playing your cards well. Focused study and hard work will help bring improvement in a subject you are weak in. If you are planning on a vacation, make sure the venue is safe and hotel reservations are available. You remain financially secure with sound investments.

Love Focus: Partner can rake up an old issue today and get all upset, so watch your step.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Being pulled up by a senior at work is possible and may fill you with rage, but before you do anything, introspect and you will find your senior is right in doing so. Creating a secondary source of income by moonlighting is possible. A risk taken on the financial front may earn you some big bucks. Fears about an infection will be laid to rest as your tests come out clear. A free ride expected may not materialise and put you in a spot.

Love Focus: A romantic evening proves most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front. A surprise test may take you unawares, but you are likely to ace it. Learning the ropes in a new environment can take great efforts, but you will be up for it. You are likely to get a cold shoulder on the family front due to your stubborn nature. Don’t follow wrong examples of risk takers, if you want to remain healthy. Moneywise, you do well.

Love Focus: There is a need to ignite romance once again in your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon