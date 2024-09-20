Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Your academic endeavours are likely to bring positive results. The high spirits of a family member will prove contagious and compel you to participate in a fun event. Don't put all your eggs in one basket on the financial front. You may find yourself on the go in organising something special. Putting a good word for someone for a job or position may earn you a lot of goodwill.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Those learning to drive or a new skill will gain in confidence. Adhere to the medical advice to stay fit. Getting relocated with regard to your current job is possible. You are likely to remain on a sound footing, as far as finances are concerned. A new addition in the family is likely for some. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Following the advice of someone clued up financially is likely to benefit you. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. Regular workouts will help you inch back into shape. You will feel motivated enough to undertake greater workload on the professional front. Taking a short break out of town with someone close will prove most exciting. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. There is much happening on the social front and your contribution to it is likely to come in for appreciation.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: White

You are likely to find a good source of earnings that promises to enhance your financial security. Business persons may find the day profitable. Intense competition on the academic front may seem unnerving, but you will manage to hold your own. You will make things exciting on the family front by taking everyone on a short journey. Starting an exercise routine proves immensely beneficial. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. An item you wanted to buy for home is likely to be bought today. An active lifestyle will keep you in good physical condition. Someone’s invaluable advice is likely to increase your chances of clearing a professional competition. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. Some can acquire a new plot, house, or apartment.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Previous investments will bring a steady stream of returns to keep your bank balance brimming. Investing in property promises to give good returns. You manage to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. You are likely to get full support at work for something that you have undertaken. Accomplishing something difficult on the academic front is likely to give your self-esteem a boost. Good advice will work wonders for a family member.

Love Focus: The possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

Praise is likely to be showered on you on the social front. You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Chances for promotion brighten for some. An excellent day is indicated to spend with the family, so plan an outing or see a movie together! Be prepared for some unexpected expenditure today. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. Acquiring property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a possibility for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. Changed diet will help in coming back in shape. There is much that remains to be completed on the academic front, so step on it. Clarity of vision and steadfastness are likely to bring you closer to your goals. Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point will give you a chance for better options. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A challenging situation on the academic front may both scare and excite you. You may participate in a family event today. Take all steps to make this evening a passion-filled one. Health remains good, as you shake a leg. You will manage to engage someone knowledgeable to ease your workload. Taking steps to gain someone’s confidence is important if you want your proposal or request to get accepted. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Brown

A business deal may turn promising. Those thinking of turning their house into builder floors should give it a second thought. Some of you are likely to travel out of town. Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. Something good is likely to come out of the initiative you have taken on the social front.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

You are likely to prove your competence at work by completing something challenging to the satisfaction of all. Setting up home may become a priority for some homemakers now. Be patient with people who need to be catered to, even if they test your patience. Day seems monetarily favourable, so expect substantial profits. You are likely to take a step closer to your academic aspirations. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialise.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Beige

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. A business trip is likely to bring in new deals. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory, so keep up the tempo. A tricky problem on the domestic front may need to be resolved, before it becomes unmanageable. Getting things in order today at work may seem an burdensome task, but you have little choice. Putting together money to buy a premium property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver