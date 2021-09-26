Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new line of work may attract you and prompt you to acquire the required skills for it. Your preparation for a competitive exam appears satisfactory, but still, you must continue your revision. Today, your selfish streak will be quite apparent in a family situation, but it won’t bother you a bit. A timely medical intervention is likely to nip an infection in the bud and help a family elder resume normal life. Previous investments will keep you financially strong.

Love Focus: Partner will support you in a family situation.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

You will manage to meet your target well before time and earn a hefty commission. Completing your revision as per the syllabus may look daunting, but a methodical approach will make it easy for you. You will do well not to visit the weekly market in view of the pandemic. A previous condition can play up again and put you in great discomfiture. Make safety your first priority in finalising a PG accommodation.

Love Focus: Spouse’s habit of keeping a track of your activities can get your goat and spoil the day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Guest lecturers and other academicians may get a chance to travel abroad on invitation of a prestigious institute. Burning the midnight oil will help meet a deadline. You are likely to get some excellent fitness tips from someone you met at the gym. An irritating roommate can make you seriously consider shifting to some other accommodation. A rent raise can make a dent in your earnings, so explore cheaper options. Long distance business trip is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You will manage to make your lover do your bidding today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Off White

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Salary cut for your absence at work due to illness may come as a bolt from the blue, so do submit your request to the HR department for reconsideration. Delay in issue of marks sheet is likely to create problems in getting admission to an educational institute of your choice. Rent received from property will come handy for buying something big. Your child may get a chance to participate in a school play or debate and make you proud.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen with lover in an exotic locale.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may catch the boss in an ugly mood at work today and get a mouthful for no fault of yours! Those shifting to different schools every three years, due to father’s posting, may find adjusting every time to a new environment difficult. Family remains supportive and you can always bank upon it. Earmarking a room as PG accommodation in your house will boost your earnings. Those out on a vacation may find the hotel stay more interesting than the destination!

Love Focus: Newlyweds will enjoy their hearts out today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may find the going slow at work today, so give the workers a booster dose. Be close to the bright students of your class, if you want some good tips on preparing for exams. You are likely to save a lot by procuring cheap labour, but don’t employ anyone underage to avoid legal action. Enjoying chatting on your WhatsApp group will help kill boredom of staying locked in. Go for healthy options.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers makes an upset partner happy and who better than you to know that!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A complaining family elder can put you in an embarrassing situation in front of relations, so don’t let such a situation arise. You are likely to purchase a new cellphone at a bargain price. Joining a gym will motivate you to shake a leg. Those in the hospitality sector may have to tackle a rowdy customer today. Absenting yourself from school tests can have far reaching consequences during these pandemic times.

Love Focus: Meeting lover secretly has its own charm, but don’t let anyone in on this secret to avoid any confusion.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Raising a home loan to buy an expensive property, that is out of your reach, is not a good idea, but you will still go in for it. A new client may become a regular source of income for freelancers and part timers. If you are not good in studies, excel in sports to get an entry through the sports quota. With both parents working the responsibility of raising the child may come on grandparents.

Love Focus: You may have second thoughts about continuing a relationship that no more excites you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Ignoring the directions of your superiors is asking for trouble, so be ready to be hauled upstairs. Sticking to your guns, even if you are wrong, may not be tolerated and get you into the bad books of your teacher at school. Your immediate neighbours are likely to be a big help in your time of need. With growing family, the present house may seem small, so let all earning members chip in and invest in a bigger house.

Love Focus: Your busy schedule will leave little time for romance today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Travelling to meet your near and dear ones settled abroad is indicated for some. Your business that had slowed down due to the pandemic will starting booming once again, so rejoice. Assessment based on previous test marks may improve your academic performance. Joining the group of health-conscious senior citizens in a fitness program will do the family elders good, so encourage them to join. Don’t share any financial information online, as you may get conned.

Love Focus: Some of you can accompany spouse today to see the construction of your new house.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your dream of settling abroad is likely to be realised soon, but what you will be doing there should be your focus now. Online classes may not inculcate the kind of discipline that attending physical classes does, so make special efforts to make your child serious about online classes. Something you have invested in heavily may not go as planned. Moneybags will book the best hotels to spend time in luxury.

Love Focus: Spending the night chatting with lover will be most fulfilling and fun.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your health is likely to improve by a change in diet, so adhere to it. Money coming from outside source will come in handy in making yourself comfortable in a new place. A family youngster may take up a job. Ensure that someone who is undergoing a specialised course remains undisturbed. A breakdown of rented vehicle can not only put you in a spot, but also prove expensive, so ensure its fitness while renting.

Love Focus: You are likely to avail the chance of enjoying a new place with partner today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Off White

