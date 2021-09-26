Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: It's a positive day for you!

Pisces

Those born under this sign are selfless and compassionate but can be fearful and overly trusting at times. Today, you are likely to show your positive side to make the day worthwhile. It is best not to undertake travel today, especially in public transport or in someone else’s vehicle.

Pisces Finance Today

Salary that had been unpaid for months may get released now and get your coffers brimming. Salary enhancement is indicated for some. You will have enough to buy a luxury car or go on an expensive vacation.

Pisces Family Today

If you find your child a slow learner, remember that every child is unique, their inclination and learning trajectory varies. You can get timely advice from friends and well-wishers, if you choose not to bottle up your feelings about an issue that is bothering you.

Pisces Career Today

You may be keen to take action against a workplace rival for his/ her mistake, but let better sense prevail. It is important to maintain a degree of bonhomie at workplace for smooth functioning. Those wanting to succeed must strive towards their goal with utmost dedication, especially those trying to crack competitive exams.

Pisces Health Today

Keeping yourself fit and healthy will help the body fight any infection or disease. Your years of physical training in a chosen sport is likely to get tested in the sports arena, so take up the challenge of finishing at the podium. A traditional medicine is likely to do wonders in curing a minor ailment.

Pisces Love Life Today

Chances of getting a yes from spouse for a request is directly dependent on the degree of happiness that he/ she may feel today, so implement your cheering up strategy! Enjoying intimate moments with the one you love will be both fun and fulfilling, but you really don’t have to make a record of it on a video, it can get leaked.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Off White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

