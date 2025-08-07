Horoscope Today, August 7, 2025: Professional gains, work accolades, academic success and more

Aries Horoscope Today (March 21–April 20) Core-strengthening exercises improve balance and posture. A meaningful conversation with a parent brings clarity and joy. Innovative ideas on the career front help turn challenges into accomplishments. Travel plans may become chaotic if essentials are forgotten, so plan carefully. Home renovation could face delays without precise communication. Enrolling in money management courses builds confidence in financial decisions. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for August 7, 2025(Freepik)



Love Focus: Approach new bonds thoughtfully before committing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Taurus Horoscope Today (April 21–May 20)



Professional leadership gains recognition, though support from colleagues may be inconsistent. Surging expenses may tighten your budget, so review short-term credit options wisely. Property purchases demand careful analysis beyond the quoted price. Delaying health appointments could affect your wellness, so stay on track.

Love Focus: Let your relationship progress naturally without rushing for clarity.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini Horoscope Today (May 21–June 21)



Supporting a cousin’s idea enhances family harmony. Breaking study sessions into smaller goals reduces pressure. Natural therapies encourage healing but require patience. Keeping an eye on expenses brings financial clarity. Expanding into a strategic role offers professional growth.



Love Focus: Encouraging independence in your relationship nurtures emotional strength.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer Horoscope Today (June 22–July 22)

An enjoyable outing lifts your spirits without straining your budget. Energy levels may fluctuate even with dietary adjustments, so rest is essential. Educational activities promote self-discovery. Strong family connections create a warm and fulfilling home environment. Avoid unplanned purchases to maintain financial control.

Love Focus: Honest reflection strengthens your emotional connection.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Leo Horoscope Today (July 23–August 23)



A parent’s emotional shifts may require support and understanding. Multiple income streams offer financial security. Academic progress may be slow, but it may remain steady. A well-planned schedule boosts work efficiency. Carry essential power accessories for international trips.

Love Focus: Let emotional healing bring renewed closeness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo Horoscope Today (August 24–September 23)



A brief vacation revitalizes your mindset and brings peace. Follow medical advice from professionals for the best results. Unseen charges in property transactions call for careful review. Creative consulting may lead to new career opportunities. A parent’s suggestion could prove timely and beneficial. Steady income enables confident planning and sensible investing.

Love Focus: Reaffirming promises builds emotional trust.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Libra Horoscope Today (September 24–October 23)

Home improvement projects may face slowdowns, so schedule accordingly. A short conversation with an elder could hold deep value. Emotional grounding techniques help manage inner tension. Market changes require thoughtful decisions. Investment deals may take longer than expected to finalise.

Love Focus: Allow your bond to mature with time and patience.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio Horoscope Today (October 24–November 22)



Drink water regularly during workouts to protect your health. Consult experts before making major property decisions. Rules at work may feel restrictive, but understanding their purpose brings ease. A teenager at home may test your patience, so choose compassion. Educational pursuits move steadily with continued focus. Financial growth may be slow but reliable.



Love Focus: Deep emotional connection develops gradually.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Sagittarius Horoscope Today (November 23–December 21)



Renovation efforts may experience slight disruptions that are not serious. Pilates boosts flexibility, but results require time. Stay clear of family gossip and keep the peace. A regular income allows you to enjoy small comforts freely. Academic troubles are easier to manage when tackled one topic at a time.



Love Focus: Everyday conversations may carry emotional significance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn Horoscope Today (December 22–January 20)



Gentle movement throughout the day prevents stiffness. A well-maintained rental property can become a consistent source of income. Online collaboration improves professional networking and shared learning. Overspending on credit may restrict future choices. Limiting screen time supports stronger family bonds.



Love Focus: Your emotional support empowers your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius Horoscope Today (January 21–February 19)

Minor visa-related tasks may lead to exciting journeys ahead. Home upgrades enhance both comfort and visual appeal. A family gathering today could spark joy and togetherness. Your Clients appreciate your hard work, which boosts your professional standing. An unexpected financial gain could uplift your plans.

Love Focus: Respect and understanding form the base of lasting love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces Horoscope Today (February 20–March 20)

Learning flows smoothly without pressure. Proper organization reduces stress around property matters. A declined housing bid may result in unforeseen costs. Rechecking paperwork helps avoid delays at work. Protein-rich meals speed up recovery. Family tensions may be exhausting, so protect your peace.



Love Focus: Listen with care to build emotional depth.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

