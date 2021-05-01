Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope, astrological prediction for May 1

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A domestic situation can have you too emotionally involved. Be clear about directions for finding your way to a new location, as chances of getting lost appear real. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities. Difficulties faced on the academic front will be overcome without outside help. Financially, you will remain most comfortable and will have enough to splurge. Architects, engineers and lawyers will find the day profitable and fulfilling. Those suffering from health problems will need to take medical advice.

Love Focus: Despite best efforts, you will not be able to find much time to spend with lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Day seems promising on all fronts. You will be much more conscious of your financial situation now, than previously and budget your expenses. Health problems are likely to disappear. A waiting period is indicated for those looking for suitable employment. Your moodiness may spoil the domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: Those searching for love will find it under most unexpected circumstances!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. A negative feedback from the teacher can put some students in trouble. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. A sale may not give the expected returns despite your efforts. You may choose an exercise regimen or may even join a health club to come back in shape. A distant relative may visit you and infuse excitement in your life.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. You may not be able to give time to the home front. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Things turn favourable for you on the academic front. Someone is likely to give you correct advice on how much to spend on a traditional rite. Some of you will need to keep your tempers under control on the work front.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Sticking to daily fitness routine will not pose much problem for you. Difficulties may be encountered in finding a good match for an eligible family member. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. You will have to take time out to guide someone on the academic front. A change of job is on the cards and will be to your liking. Don't trust your money with anyone, even if they are close.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. Light workout will do wonders for those unable to do anything strenuous on the fitness front. You can be kept busy by a family youngster, who wants to get something done with your help. It is best to avoid busy roads today. Chances of a legal case or a property dispute getting settled in your favour cannot be ruled out. Your thorough preparation will prove a big boon on the academic front.

Keep important documents and valuables in safe custody as stars don’t appear too favourable.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Your apprehensions regarding a property owned by you are likely to prove baseless. Some of you may meet a celebrity. Rise in salary can be expected by some. Your efforts to come back in shape are likely to succeed. Professionals will manage to be at their networking best to net a rich client. There is a likelihood of spouse confronting you on an issue and spoiling your mood.

Love Focus: Your unique idea to appease partner may fall flat, so don't even try!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. An entertaining pastime can keep you busy. A profitable day is foreseen for jewelers or those dealing in gold. Health is likely to remain perfect, as you maintain a strict routine. Care is advised in whatever you do at work today.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. A sense of satisfaction is likely to be achieved as you start faring well on the academic front. Spending money on someone with own interest in mind is not recommended. Some of you can get a chance to splurge on company's money. A medical condition suffered by some will show signs of improving. An item you had been wanting for home is likely to be bought today.

Love Focus: If you are romantically inclined, love is just round the corner!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents. Some efforts will be required to become completely financially sound. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood. Someone may prove irritating and test your patience. Positive changes on the domestic front are likely.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A confrontation with a family elder is possible. Those in important positions may be required to undertake an overseas tour. Those buying or selling property today may face problems and may need to take their call. Some of you can learn a new skill. Investing in shares may not bring the kind of returns you expect. You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Arrival of your near and dear ones promises to brighten the home front. An enjoyable vacation is in store for some, but travel by road is not advised, at least not for today. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Money comes to you from an unexpected source and will let you enjoy a shopping spree! An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. You may not adopt the right way to vent your frustrations at work and face the consequences.

Love Focus: Problems with lover are foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer