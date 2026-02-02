Horoscope Today, February 2, 2026:A professional decision taken today could work in your favour

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) A packed professional schedule may keep you on your toes. An idea or plan at home is likely to lift your spirits. Choosing a smarter route could help you save time while travelling. Some may hear encouraging news related to property matters. Your inner resolve is likely to support good health and steady energy levels. Past investments may show signs of rewarding growth. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 2, 2026 (Freepik)

Love Focus: Those seeking companionship may notice promising signals soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Your ideas at work may face resistance, and persuasion might not bring quick results. Paying attention to a family member’s concerns could help restore harmony at home. Individuals applying for loans may find the process moving smoothly. Health-related worries could linger, calling for calm and reassurance. Daily travel may take up more time than expected.

Love Focus: The romantic front may show gentle and encouraging progress.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Those dealing with health issues may notice gradual improvement. A colleague’s attitude at work could seem unsupportive, though there may be little scope to change it right now. Social efforts may not receive the response you hoped for, leading to mild frustration. Finances may require cautious handling. Ancestral property matters could move towards a profitable outcome. Your social appeal is likely to grow steadily.

Love Focus: Your partner may be waiting for you to take the first step, so gentle initiative could help.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) A desire to stay fit may encourage you to be more physically active. A professional decision taken today could work in your favour. Financial matters may show signs of improvement. Continued effort on the academic front is advisable. Expectations linked to property or inheritance may need adjustment. You are likely to make a conscious effort to strengthen bonds with friends.

Love Focus: Plans for a pleasant romantic outing may take shape.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Purchasing something significant may start to feel achievable. Lending money casually could prove disappointing, so caution is advised. Seasonal changes may affect your health if preventive care is ignored. Job seekers may benefit from keeping multiple options open. Those looking for better accommodation may see encouraging developments.

Love Focus: Sharing a light-hearted activity with someone special could lift your mood.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Homemakers may feel inspired to bring long-planned changes to their living space. A brief change of environment could refresh your outlook. Completing tasks thoroughly at work may save you from later complications. A new health or diet routine is likely to show benefits. Shoppers may find themselves pleasantly indulging.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gesture may leave a lasting emotional impact.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Progress towards finalising a professional agreement may become visible. Overseas travel plans could turn out to be enjoyable and enriching. Recognition from an influential person may boost your confidence. Responsible behaviour from a child or sibling could make you feel proud. Overall, the day appears inclined towards enjoyment.

Love Focus: A social gathering may spark a meaningful romantic beginning.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) You may need to extend extra support to someone at work. Social reputation could require protection, as misunderstandings may surface. A disagreement within the family might leave you unsettled. Academic performance may need focused improvement. Inadequate travel preparation could lead to minor setbacks. A reflective mood is likely to dominate the day.

Love Focus: Memories of a past relationship may resurface and disturb emotional balance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Reworking your approach may help others take you more seriously. Efforts to improve your financial position may start yielding results. Some may encounter the possibility of relocation. Students pursuing advanced studies may find the pace demanding, though manageable. A new addition to the family could bring cheer and warmth.

Love Focus: Time constraints may limit romantic moments, calling for understanding.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Beginning a fitness routine may help you regain physical balance. The professional front appears favourable for starting something new. Reconnecting with an old friend could trigger fond memories. Participation in a social event may bring quiet satisfaction. Traders and retailers may notice encouraging business trends.

Love Focus: Romance may need attention, as emotional distance could slowly develop.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Letting go of an unhealthy habit may be necessary for long-term well-being. Travel may open fresh professional possibilities. Initial lack of focus in a new venture may improve with time. Minor family disagreements could arise, requiring patience. Social involvement may increase and bring a sense of inclusion.

Love Focus: Emotional ups and downs on the romantic front may need careful handling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Speaking frankly at work may become unavoidable despite initial hesitation. You may take responsibility for helping someone improve their fitness. Travel with agreeable company could turn enjoyable. Adjustments may be required while assisting an inexperienced person. An invitation to a social gathering may add variety to the day.

Love Focus: A partner’s distant behaviour may call for gentle conversation. Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026