Horoscope Tomorrow, May 02, 2026: The cosmic energies tomorrow brings future growth and stability

Working with others will bring better results. Teamwork and shared ideas will help you move forward. Be open to learning from others. Your effort will be recognised through cooperation. Listening to feedback will improve your outcomes.
You may feel unsure about a decision or avoid facing something important. This is not the time to ignore inner signals. Take a moment to reflect honestly.= Clarity will come when you stop avoiding it. Facing the truth will help you move forward.
You may feel stuck because you are resisting a shift in perspective. Letting go of control will help you move forward. Avoid forcing outcomes. A new viewpoint will bring progress. Acceptance will create movement.
A comforting and stable energy surrounds you. This is a day of peace, connection, and small celebrations. Allow yourself to enjoy the moment. You are building something secure. Sharing your happiness will strengthen bonds.
A bright and uplifting energy guides you. Clarity, confidence, and success are within reach. Express yourself freely. Your energy will attract positive outcomes. Confidence will open new opportunities.
You may feel more open emotionally or inspired creatively. Following your heart will guide you in the right direction. Be gentle in your approach. Sincere actions will bring connection. Trust your emotional instincts.
You are at a point of choosing your next step. Planning will help you move forward with confidence. Think long-term. Your choices now will shape your future. Clarity will come when you commit to a direction.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More