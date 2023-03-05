How zodiac signs show they care for you

Aries: Duh! Aries are super protective and would fight for you with anyone to show you that they care. They might be mean to you most of the time but when in need, they'll always have your back.

Taurus: When Taureans care for you, they do it forever. They are absolutely great at giving advice and will pay a lot of attention to you and your life.

Gemini: These are adventurous peeps! They will try to take you on an adventure to make you forget the hardships of life. If you need it they are the best people to talk to if you want to break down your problems and come up with solutions.

Cancer: They are very affectionate towards you and will show it to you with their words and actions. Their humour and intense emotions will be your escape any time you need it.

Leo: Luxury is their love language. They will shower you with gifts and love to show you that you matter. Lunch at an aesthetic cafe or just a little gift will be from Leo.

Virgo: They usually take up matters with humour but then when it's time you will have all their attention. They will continuously check up on you and be there until they are satisfied that you are okay.

Libra: You know Libras care for you if you know about their personal life. They love to share their lives with people they care about.

Scorpio: They won't straight up say it but will rather show it. They will pay attention to you when you talk and will defend you when needed, in front of you or behind your back.

Sagittarius: They stick with you through thick and thin. Do you need help? Call up your Sagittarius friend. They are very loyal to you and will show up any time you need them.

Capricorn: Capricorns love to help. They will carry you through your tough times. With very stabilised mindsets and routines, they are experienced enough to guide you. They will incessantly call you up or meet you to be there for you.

Aquarius: A sleepover is the best answer. Proximity is their love language. They will try to spend a lot of time with you, maybe cook you a good dinner or just relax while watching a movie together.

Pisces: Listening when someone speaks is their best trait. They will let you vent it all out and then give you the best answer you could ever ask for.