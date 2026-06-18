International Yoga Day 2026: Which yoga practice should each zodiac sign try for a digital detox?

Digital burnout rarely arrives overnight. It builds quietly, one more notification, one more meeting, one more hour of scrolling before bed. Over time, the body remains still, but the mind refuses to stop moving.

Which yoga practice should each zodiac sign try for a digital detox?(Pinterest)

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Interestingly, the current planetary alignments reflect the same story. Exalted Jupiter in Cancer encourages us to reconnect with ourselves. Saturn in Pisces calls for healthier routines. Rahu in Aquarius amplifies our dependence on technology and virtual spaces, while Ketu in Leo gently reminds us that not every moment needs an audience.

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The remedy may not be another productivity app. It may be five quiet minutes with your own breath, according to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani.

You naturally move fast, and screens often make you move even faster. Instead of reaching for your phone the moment you wake up, spend a few minutes practising Prana Mudra. It may help you feel a sense of renewed energy without overstimulating your mind, allowing you to begin the day with intention rather than urgency.

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{{^usCountry}} Digital fatigue often shows up as mental heaviness for you. Prithvi Mudra can become a simple daily ritual that helps restore a sense of grounding after long hours of work or endless scrolling. Sometimes, what the mind needs most is a stronger connection with the present moment. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Digital fatigue often shows up as mental heaviness for you. Prithvi Mudra can become a simple daily ritual that helps restore a sense of grounding after long hours of work or endless scrolling. Sometimes, what the mind needs most is a stronger connection with the present moment. Gemini {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Your biggest challenge is not screen time itself. It is information overload. With thoughts constantly moving from one subject to another, Gyan Mudra offers a natural pause. Sitting quietly with this mudra for a few minutes may help organise your thoughts before you begin organising your day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your biggest challenge is not screen time itself. It is information overload. With thoughts constantly moving from one subject to another, Gyan Mudra offers a natural pause. Sitting quietly with this mudra for a few minutes may help organise your thoughts before you begin organising your day. {{/usCountry}}

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You absorb emotions through messages, calls, and social media more than you may realise. Hridaya Mudra serves as a gentle reminder to return to your own emotional centre instead of carrying everyone else's feelings. A few minutes of practice each evening may feel surprisingly restorative.

The digital world constantly demands attention, appreciation, and visibility. Surya Mudra may help redirect that energy toward a greater sense of purpose. There is a quiet confidence that comes from being fully present, even when nobody is watching.

Your mind tends to keep processing unfinished tasks long after you've closed the laptop. Apana Mudra symbolically supports release, making it a helpful practice after work hours. Not every notification deserves a place in your thoughts.

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Too many choices can become a form of exhaustion in itself. Anjali Mudra helps bring attention back to balance. Ending the day with this simple gesture may feel like mentally switching off and creating space for calm.

You tend to go deep, whether into research, work, or social media. That intensity can quietly turn into fatigue. Shunya Mudra encourages detachment and reminds you that stepping away is not the same as losing control. Sometimes, distance offers a clearer perspective.

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Your curiosity often leads you to open new tabs before closing old ones. Dhyana Mudra offers the opposite experience, an opportunity to stay with one thought, one breath, and one moment. Digital burnout often eases when attention becomes more intentional.

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Work rarely leaves your mind completely. Shuni Mudra aligns naturally with your disciplined nature and serves as a reminder that productivity improves when recovery becomes part of the routine.

With Rahu influencing innovation and technology, disconnecting may feel particularly challenging. Akasha Mudra can help create a sense of spaciousness, allowing the mind to feel open without becoming overwhelmed.

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The boundary between the digital world and your inner world can become surprisingly thin. Chin Mudra offers a gentle way to reconnect with yourself before sleep or meditation. The quieter your surroundings become, the easier it may be to hear your own thoughts again.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on astrological beliefs and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The suggested mudras are not a substitute for professional medical, mental health, or wellness advice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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