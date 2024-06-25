 June 24-30, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
June 24-30, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Jun 25, 2024 08:19 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from June 24-30, 2024, has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

You have extraordinary luck this week! Any wish you make can come true. Things are moving in your favour behind the scenes.

Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from 24-30, 2024.(Pexels)
If you've been wronged by exes or backstabbing friends, balance is coming soon. Ground yourself during this cosmic shift to focus on what's right for you and avoid unnecessary drama.

Working with the crystal lazurite will be beneficial for you this week.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

If you're in entertainment, a public figure, or a public speaker, your luck this week is phenomenal. You'll gain attention from a new audience who will be amazed by your presence, wondering, "Where have you been all this while?" Your time to shine has arrived.

Wearing red and green, as well as shoes that boost your confidence, will enhance your luck even more.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This week, you'll find luck by stepping back from socializing and focusing on a private project that promises greatness. Whether it's art, engineering, or a business plan, dedicate your attention to realize your dream.

You don't need to isolate completely; spending time with close friends or family can also provide inspiration. The colour blue will bring you luck this week.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

You're a beautiful soul, Pig, and your luck this week reflects that with quiet and soft energy. Don't expect grand announcements or fireworks; instead, it will flow in gently, bringing joy in unexpected ways.

For some of you, this blessing will enhance your love life. For others, it will broaden your horizons, exposing you to diverse cultural experiences yet to be explored. If you're inclined to test your luck in a competition, go for it!

The colour blue will bring you luck this week.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
