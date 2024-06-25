Weekly Chinese Horoscope from June 24-30, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, Rat, it's all about recognizing your unique talents and embarking on new projects that will ignite your passion and enhance your resources. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: June 26

In matters of love, it's advisable to take a step back if you're not completely sure about committing, especially if you're still recovering from past hurts and relationship traumas. Remember, good things happen when the time is right.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 29

Your social life will be vibrant, especially if you're open to forming new friendships and embracing new opportunities. These connections can broaden your horizons and introduce you to different cultures. Be a good listener, but also make sure to express yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: June 28

In your career, trust your judgment and keep your plans confidential for now. It's not the right moment to share your new projects with others.

This week's energy for the Ox is deeply reflective. It's a good time to start keeping a journal where you can document your thoughts and feelings, especially those related to old memories and triggers.

Lucky Day in Love: June 24

Single Oxen will experience good fortune in love. However, most of you might need to wait a bit longer for your true soulmate to appear. Trust your instincts when it comes to evaluating compatibility.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

This week, you might feel the urge to take a break from socializing and set healthier boundaries. Focus on self-care and prioritize your well-being.

Lucky Day for Career: June 24

In your professional life, trust your intuition about potential teammates. Follow your gut feeling to determine who would be a valuable collaborator and who might not be.

Your energy is strong and steady this week, Tiger. Your hard work is definitely paying off, so keep your head held high and continue doing what you do best!

Lucky Day in Love: June 24

This week isn't focused on your love life. Instead, prioritize other aspects of your life and let love grow naturally through everyday activities.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

If you feel like it, now is a great time to host a house party and invite your favourite people. Have fun and create some great memories together!

Lucky Day for Career: June 25

In your career, things will continue to progress as usual. Stay grounded to avoid anxiety or stress. You've got this!

Your luck is shining brightly this week, Rabbit. Even when you're not looking, it will help remove toxic people and reveal fake friends from your life.

Lucky Day in Love: June 25

In love, trust your instincts about new relationships and your significant other. Don't ignore red flags or dismiss important issues.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 26

Reevaluate your social circle if they don't respect you or your boundaries. It's better to be alone temporarily while searching for genuine friends than to stay in draining and hurtful situations.

Lucky Day for Career: June 27

This week, your career energy is strong! Focus on your goals and pursue them with determination. Nothing can stop you if you stay committed.

This week is all about taking charge of your life and creating something new, Dragon. Let your inspiration flow freely and don’t censor yourself while you're in the creative process.

Lucky Day in Love: June 29

In love, your heart will feel full and loved. If you’re in a relationship, your partner will be there for you whenever you need them. Your friends will also support your love life and choices.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 29

This week, your social life is closely linked with your work life. Be cautious of peer pressure to avoid awkward situations that could affect your regular workdays.

Lucky Day for Career: June 28

Trust your gut instincts about keeping certain work projects or private commitments confidential. The truth will come out at the right time.

This week, Snake, being decisive will be your strength, while indecisiveness will hold you back. Focus on what truly matters to you.

Lucky Day in Love: June 28

In love, you will feel cherished. Meeting your partner's friends and family will go well, and you'll find you like many of the new people you meet.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 30

Your social life is uncertain right now. Let things unfold naturally and embrace spontaneity.

Lucky Day for Career: June 29

In your career, take time to journal your future goals and solve any dilemmas you've been facing. Be patient and take things slowly. You’ve got this!

This week, Horse, your energy is strong and loyal. All your hard work is paying off, so celebrate your successes!

Lucky Day in Love: June 30

In love, trust your instincts if you feel someone is gaslighting you or trying to manipulate you into a relationship. True love doesn't work that way. You'll find your true partner by not settling for less.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 30

It's a good time to reevaluate your social circle. Remember, you can't turn a fake friend into a real one.

Lucky Day for Career: June 29

Your career is stable this week. Let things continue as they are, but stay open to new opportunities and inspiration.

This week, Goat, you are in control of your destiny. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You've got this!

Lucky Day in Love: June 29

In love, share the responsibilities and chores with your partner. If you're single, discuss these matters with any new love interest to ensure balance.

Lucky Days in Friendship: June 29 & 30

Your social life will be strong, and you may feel like you're in the spotlight in the best way possible. Enjoy this moment, and let it liberate you!

Lucky Day for Career: June 30

In your career, be patient as things develop. The pieces are coming together nicely, so just stay patient.

This week, Monkey, your energy is incredibly strong. You can manifest anything you focus on, so be mindful of where you direct your attention!

Lucky Day in Love: June 30

In love, you're in for a treat. If you're single, expect spontaneous and lively dates. If you're in a relationship, you'll feel cherished and cared for by your partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 30

Your social life will be fantastic. Remember to reciprocate kindness and goodwill. If someone makes you feel welcome with a pie, return the gesture with cookies or homemade goods.

Lucky Day for Career: June 28

Indecisiveness could be an issue in your career. Ground yourself through daily meditation before work to reduce stress and anxiety.

This week, Rooster, your energy is particularly strong, especially in love and friendships. Honour your loved ones and watch as more good energy flows into your life!

Lucky Day in Love: June 30

Your love life will be fantastic, especially if you attend a concert or theatre with your partner or love interest. Expect pleasant surprises!

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 28

Set healthy boundaries in your social life. Don’t let peer pressure distract you from what’s important. You've got this!

Lucky Day for Career: June 27

In your career, be patient as you learn and grow. The time for making big decisions will come later. For now, stay engaged with your work environment.

This week, Dog, focus on making lasting memories with your loved ones. Don't miss any important events, especially those involving your kids.

Lucky Day in Love: June 27

If you're single, be proactive in love. The cosmic forces are in your favour, helping you succeed in your romantic endeavours.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

Consider dedicating this week to self-care. Socialize only as much as necessary, especially if you want to focus on a personal project or commitment.

Lucky Day for Career: June 24

You will have great luck in your career this week. Use your kindness to attract the best collaborators and teammates. Those who see kindness as a weakness are mistaken.

Pig, you're entering a significant transitional phase in life. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride during this cosmic shift.

Lucky Day in Love: June 24

In love, don’t ignore what you’re experiencing. Those who delight in causing pain cannot truly love or care for you, despite their words.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

Prepare for changes in your social life. Let destiny guide you to genuine paths and true friends.

Lucky Day for Career: June 27

If you feel indecisive at work, take a few peaceful moments to breathe. The answers will become clear to you.