Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You are an excellent advisor and loyal friend and that makes you a very good listener too. You are a creative personality and you do things that make you happy instead of focusing on what others have to say. Your generous nature earns you a good reputation and you dedicate your time in humanitarian causes most of the time. Leo, you are passionate and spontaneous, which sometimes, make you take some wrong turns in life. You need to avoid negative competition and feelings of jealousy and laziness to keep moving ahead in life.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial situation remains satisfactory today. You will have to put in extra efforts to maintain a new income source, which will gain momentum steadily. An overseas travel related to business is on the cards for some of you.

Leo Family Today

You will bond with your family members more than ever before. Avoiding your tendency to lose your cool over trivial matters would bring back warmth, calm and happiness at home. Some of you can look forward to an exciting time ahead with friends and relatives.

Leo Career Today

Your hands will be full with projects, but instead of being bogged down by the burden, you will be able to successfully handle work pressure without any difficulty. Your subordinates will also offer help in completing tasks before time.

Leo Health Today

Your regular dietary supplements and meditation techniques will keep you relaxed and energized throughout the day. Make sure you avoid a sedentary lifestyle to stay away from weight-related diseases or it could trouble you later in life.

Leo Love Life Today

Those who are single will be ready to mingle and there is a high possibility that you will find a suitable romantic partner in an old friend. Nurture your bond as it will grow stronger, even culminating into a marriage.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey





