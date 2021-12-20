Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Hard work will pay off

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo's are ruled by the Sun. And just how the Sun is the centre of our solar system. Leo's has to take the centre of the stage and demand attention to feel included. The thing that Leo can't stand is feeling out of purpose. They carry pride in their ability to lead people for betterment. They help proactively and create things that have uniqueness and class. You are allowed to enjoy yourself and express what and how you feel. The expression of self is the key here. You are admired by others, do not shy away to return the affection and admiration towards others. People love to talk about themselves as much as you do.

Leo Finance Today

You will have a fortunate day today. Expect again from an investment you made in recent years. Also, this day could be considered good for investments. Keep an eye on your surroundings.

Leo Family Today

Your family really misses your creative ways to spend time with them. Today, make them realize that you still love them and care for them. Do not get involved in any argument, that may lead to a big family issue.

Leo Career Today

Your hard work will pay off today. You can expect a job call from a company you want to work for or you may get a project to lead that you have worked for. Anything good can happen in the office today, be ready to celebrate.

Leo Health Today

Your lazy attitude towards your health may hamper your body today. Minor body aches or cold may trouble you on and off. Try to take some rest, it will be helpful and avoid packed foods for the day.

Leo Love Life Today

An argument is foreseen in the start today. Your partner can be rude to you out of frustration today and you may have an argument with them.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Violet

