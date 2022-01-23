Leo Daily Horoscope for January 23: Keep the positive attitude

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It is a good time to grab the opportunities coming your way today. The days’ divine grace is likely to help you resolve all obstacles that were crowding your path earlier. Look out for new projects to prove your mettle. You find diplomacy easy to achieve as long as you are focused on moving yourself and those around out of chaos and conflict. Let your imaginative and passion find an outlet to do things differently. You would be inclined to spend some quality time with your friends and relive past memories. Towards the end of the day, you may be able to settle a long-pending legal disputes relating to property, if any, with mutual understanding on favorable terms. Avoid undertaking long journeys as they are likely to result in unnecessary fatigue and expense. Students may not spend enough time on studies and waste some important hours on futile matters. This may slow your learning progress.

Leo Finance Today

Some good opportunities for growth and gain may come along with the advancement later in day. Grab the most lucrative ones, but only after due diligence. There could be a sudden monetary gain which could help you get rid of your outgoing debts and liabilities.

Leo Family Today

Your family life is likely to remain harmonious and you could celebrate a family function during the second half of the day. Your relations with your in-laws are likely are poised to get better, which in turn may have a positive impact on your relations with your spouse.

Leo Career Today

There will be urgent need to remain alert on the professional today. As you reach near to your goals there may be impediments that may get into the way of your career progress. You may make an error of judgment in haste. Take an expert’s opinion wherever needed.

Leo Health Today

The favorable position of stars, may give you the strength and determination to improve your physical fitness drastically. Today is good time to start weight loss procedures. Maintain a positive attitude and opt for healthy choices to get faster results.

Leo Love Life Today

You may start something new or end an old disagreement with someone you love most peacefully, bringing much satisfaction. Married life may remain positive as you rediscover your old spark and zest.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026