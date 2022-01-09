Leo Daily Horoscope for January 9: Keep pushing yourself!

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, better possibilities and opportunities may open up to mark a new phase of your life. You may make important life decisions that are likely to impact you and those around you in a major way. Things are likely to change for the better - so be prepared. With wisdom and a new-found maturity, you may see things clearly and in a brighter light and act according to the demands of the situation. You may start your journey on the road to self-discovery. Your creativity and your potentials may be unleashed at this moment. Let the artist within you take lead, as it may make you stand out from the rest. Students, who are aspiring to pursue higher education away from their home town, may receive positive news. Travel plans with friends may be quashed.

Leo Finance Today

On the economic front, the day promises to be quite vibrant. You may earn profits from past investments in the stock market. Your trade business may be booming and overseas contacts are likely to bring handsome gains.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, your family members, especially your elders may demand your time and attention. Submitting to their demands and fulfilling the needs of your loved ones may strengthen you relationships at home.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, the day may be quite inspiring. With added responsibilities to shoulder, you may work more efficiently. A commanding position is also likely to bring a monetary benefit or a promotion.

Leo Health Today

On the health front, the day may not be very encouraging. Stomach ailments are likely to return, for which you may have to pay attention towards your food intake. Regular exercises and relaxation techniques may give you peace of mind.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love life may undergo a period of stress. Misunderstandings and harsh words might upset your beloved. Showering all your love and affection on your partner may keep the flame ignited for long.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026