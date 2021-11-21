Leo Daily Horoscope for November 21: The day seems lovely

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The prediction for Leos is good. This is an excellent day to show your talents and real potential on the professional front, so do not miss the opportunity. Today, you can restore faith and confidence in yourself and figure out best career options for yourself. Those who have been trying to meet investors to invest money in their new ventures, they might be lucky.

Those who love their family members, they may have a wonderful day. Good times are foreseen on the domestic front, so cheer up. Your sense of humor may keep the family front cheerful. Everything seems perfect, but you need to be cautious on the health front, avoiding a minor health issue may prove harmful.

Leo Finance Today

You are financially sound and ready to invest in property deals too. Someone who borrowed money from you may return it. Financial gains from unexpected sources are on the cards.

Leo Family Today

This is a lovely day, you may find it easy to communicate openly with your parents about an important matter. You may create a positive environment around your loved ones.

Leo Career Today

You may find it easy to work on responsibilities independently. Your co-workers may need your guidance on something important. You may be able to complete an important project without any help and it may boost your confidence.

Leo Health Today

You are advised to modify your lifestyle and take preventive measures against viral infections or seasonal flu. Avoid being exposed in a polluted environment. You need to make exercise an important part of your daily life.

Leo Love Life Today

Your mind may be occupied with other things and you may feel exhausted and tired. Your bad health may not allow you to have a passionate romantic evening with your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026