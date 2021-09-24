Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: Take care of your mental health

Leo

People born under this sign are broad-minded and expansive, but can be dogmatic and intolerant too at times. Today, your positive nature will help turn the day from negative to positive. However, don’t let things go out of hand on the domestic front.

Leo Finance Today

You may find yourself at financial crossroads, not knowing where to invest your hard-earned money. Don’t get swayed by the rosy picture someone paints about the returns in a particular investment; it can be a ploy to make you part with your money.

Leo Family Today

This is not the day to take things for granted at home. A vicious person is likely to enter your life and create unnecessary tensions. Be guarded, if you are travelling alone by train or an interstate bus. A family youngster may show signs of going wayward, so check him/ her with a firm hand.

Leo Career Today

Any challenges that you may face can be solved by finding a balance between creativity and logic. Those in thehotel and restaurant business are likely to speed up their revival with authorities easing the pandemic norms. You will manage to tap major markets of the metros to your full business potential.

Leo Health Today

Those feeling handicapped due to physical problems will find great benefit in yoga or light exercises. You will manage to eliminate the mental clutter that has besieged your mind and carve a new path for energies to flow in. Overcoming the blues may not be easy, but you will manage it by remaining physically active.

Leo Love Life Today

You are likely to make a life-long relationship that you will cherish for a long time to come. This is a good day to discuss your future with the one you intend to marry. Getting the blessings of the parents of the one you love is a bold step, but you may decide to take the risk.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874