Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 29: We see profits on cards

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Full of energy and courage, you need not ask for a better day to achieve your ambitions. You should look to move out of your comfort zone and constantly make changes in approach to improve the outcome of your endeavors. Your thoughts are clearer than usual today; and your mind is sharp and unlikely to be distracted by outside influences. You could be involved in multiple activities which will test your multi-tasking skills. Take the space and time you need to be mentally productive. Being flexible in your approach will be the key to have a productive day. You need to keep your high-handed attitude in check as a well. A positive outlook will be vital for your success. You can come across opportunities to go on a foreign trip. You should seize the chance to make memories for a lifetime.

Leo Finance Today

With a drastic improvement in finances, now you can afford to spend a little more and even splurge a bit. Those of you in business will flourish as you use innovative tactics to outshine your competitors and rake in handsome profit.

Leo Family Today

You could be involved in a family celebration and the domestic atmosphere will be jovial and harmonious. Students will be able to succeed in their goals as they regain their focus and concentration.

Leo Career Today

At the workplace, you are prone to commit mistakes which can tarnish your reputation. Be in control of your work and ensure its smooth execution. Avoid delegating too much work as it can leave you clueless about progress of the project.

Leo Health Today

It is the best time to rekindle your love for a hobby or inject fresh life into a creative project. There could be an improvement in health of a member of your family which will bring a sigh of relief.

Leo Love Life Today

Those looking for new romance may expect to begin a new relationship today. The encounter will be fun and exciting. Your spouse will remain supportive and your mutual bonding will increase.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

