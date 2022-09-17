Leo Daily Horoscope for September 17, 2022: It's a productive day

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) The day can be a great start for Leo natives! The favourable time offers you new activities and opportunities, and you won’t be short of ideas and projects to excel in life. You may be able to have a splendid time on the professional front. Accolades and success may come your way. The day is likely to bring growth in all areas of your life. Financial prosperity may improve with timely decisions. Family engagements will give you very little time for idling. Leo natives, however, may face some ups and downs in their romantic relationships. Avoid arguments, else they may turn ugly. This will be a favourable day for those looking to travel abroad or are already working in a global organisation. Leo students may get important advice from mentors and educators which will prove to be beneficial for them. Start your property purchase plans right away, over thinking or delays can make a good deal slip away.

Leo Finance Today This is a favourable time to start your own business. Leo's native efforts to generate a new source of income to shoulder additional expenses may bear fruits. Monetary gains are indicated for Leo natives on receiving pending payments.

Leo Family Today Friendship or personal plans are likely to be honoured but you may feel a little overwhelmed by your family responsibilities and will need to be patient! Your siblings may have a difference of opinion with you. Listen to them patiently!

Leo Career Today Professionally, the day will help Leo natives to utilise their resources properly. It may increase your productivity and help you finish pending projects successfully. A new project could result in impressive professional growth for you and could serve as a benchmark for others.

Leo Health Today Extra carefulness about health especially for blood pressure patients is needed today. You should take a break and replenish your body’s energy. Maintain a healthy diet and workout routine. Stay away from fast food Leos.

Leo Love Life Today Today you’ll be walking on eggshells because you’ll begin to doubt your feelings for your partner. Clear your mind of the doubts to rediscover your loving bond, Leos. Don’t allow hypocrisy to creep into romantic relations at all costs.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

