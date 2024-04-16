 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts growth and prosperity | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts growth and prosperity

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 16, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for April 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your love life demands more sensibility than sensitivity.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle troubles with a smile

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Make an effort to settle the disputes of the past and also ensure you spend more time together.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Make an effort to settle the disputes of the past and also ensure you spend more time together.

Your love life demands more sensibility than sensitivity. Take up professional assignments to prove your potential. Financial success permits smart decisions.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Sit down to talk and settle the relationship issues. Your commitment permits crucial decisions at the office and financial success is another catchword of the day. Minor health issues may also be there.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Leos are fortunate to see some creative productive time in love. Make an effort to settle the disputes of the past and also ensure you spend more time together. Your parents will approve of the love affair. Females can introduce their partner to the seniors and can also make a call on marriage. Some females will get engaged. Married Leos can consider expanding the family while male natives must stay out of office romance.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

New opportunities will come up at the office to professionally grow. A client may specially ask for your service which will add value to your profile. Expect a hike in salary or promotion today. Females may switch jobs and the second part of the day is good to put down the paper. A businessman may invest in a new venture today and there will be no shortage of funds. Some students will also get admission to foreign universities.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Businessmen will find success today and this will reflect on their financial status. Some traders will have new partners and there will be no shortage of funds. You may buy a new property or renovate the existing house. The first part of the day is good to resolve a financial dispute with a friend. A bank loan will be approved and some Leos will also require meeting the education expenses of the child.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid driving at a high speed, especially in the evening hours. Start the day with exercise and take a walk for about 20 minutes. You may also skip alcohol and tobacco. Leos may develop headaches, pain in joints, or viral fever that may impact routine life. Some seniors will require a doctor’s help for better medical conditions.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts growth and prosperity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On