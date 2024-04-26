 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts relationship challenges | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts relationship challenges

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for April 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Personal egos should be out of the relationship.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say no to gossip today

Personal egos should be out of the relationship. New opportunities will come up at the office to prove the professional mettle. Both health & wealth will be good.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Both health & wealth will be good.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Both health & wealth will be good.

Have a mature attitude in the relationship today to handle internal issues. Be diplomatic and sensitive on the job and utilize every opportunity to grow. Financially, you will be good and no medical ailments may trouble you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Today Leo females may fall in love. Some unjustifiable comments can seriously impact the flow of love Always be patient and have control over emotions. Do not personally insult the lover and also make a call on marriage. Your love affair will get the support of your parents. The second part of the day is good to even resolve an existing issue in the love affair. You may also go back to an old relationship, which is not a good idea for married Leos.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at your job today. You will come across new responsibilities that also promise better career growth. Some tasks will demand you to spend more time at the workplace. Entrepreneurs shall expand their business on a low start but would flourish with the right choices and investments. Today is good to rope in new partners and expand the business to new terrains. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of finance. This will stop you from investing a large amount in speculative business. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You may buy jewelry or a new house today. Some Leos will succeed in raising funds for business while partnerships will also come into existence without much fuss.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be back in shape. Those who have chest-related infections will see improvement in their status. Today is good to start exercising. You may consider joining a gym or yoga class today. Drink plenty of water today and avoid alcohol. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. Do not miss the medications. Children may complain about headaches or digestion issues today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

