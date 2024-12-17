Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts a focus on productivity

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Rough sea makes good sailors Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Your commitment will work out in the relationship.

Look forward to spending more creative time with my lover. Do not compromise on quality of work and ensure you may also settle the financial dues today.

Explore the different aspects of love. Your commitment will work out in the relationship. Stay safe from office politics and focus on productivity. No major health or wealth issue will also impact the routine life.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may be stubborn today and this may create minor rifts in the relationship. Be a good listener and do not try to dominate the lover as this can be a cause for even break-up today. Avoid gossip and ensure you keep the lover in high spirits. You both should be supporting each other in personal and professional endeavors. Married females must not take the advice of a third person as this can bring troubles in the marital life. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be attentive at work and ensure you meet the expectations of the seniors. Some critics at the workplace may conspire against you but ensure you reply to them through your work. Avoid arguments at the workplace and give innovative suggestions at meetings. Do not compromise on quality while government officers may be under severe pressure to deviate from the principles. Your organization may assign you foreign duties and you’ll accomplish them. Some tasks require you to stay overtime and your efforts will also be fruitful today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Money will flow in from different sources but the expenditure will also be higher, which may impact the bank balance. Maintain a balance between income and expenditure. You are good to purchase electronic items while the second part of the day is also auspicious for you to invest in real estate. Seniors can comfortably divide the wealth among children. You may launch a new venture today as the results will be fruitful.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced lifestyle today. There will be issues related to vision and some seniors may also develop skin infections. Females may have migraine and children will also develop bruises while playing. You need to have a medical kit ready while traveling today. Keep the menu filled with proteins and vitamins.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)