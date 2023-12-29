close_game
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 advises to avoid office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Dec 29, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Leos may develop heart-related infections and liver disorders today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your life is your choice

Stay happy today in the relationship where all troubles will be taken care of. Settle the performance-related issues at the office. Minor money issues will exist.

Work on every angle of the love life and also be successful in handling crucial tasks in the office. Minor health and wealth issues exist today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Have a romantic life free from big troubles today. Though some long-distance love affairs may not work out, you need to take the initiative to settle the disputes. Infidelity can cause serious trouble in some relationships. Avoid the interference of a third person in the love affair. New lovers need to spend time together to know each other. Avoid any romantic relationship with your co-worker as this can negatively impact your professional life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will help you be in the good book of the management which will work out during appraisal discussions and promotions. Those who are on a contract will see it getting renewed. Traders dealing with gold, textiles, electronics, automobile spare parts, and home appliances will see a good return today. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. You can also experiment with new strategies as they will prove to be successful.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There will be minor financial issues in the first part of the day. This will impact your routine and you should also be careful to not make large-scale investments. Some Leos will lose money in the share market. Businessmen will see funds coming today and do not blindly trust new partners. This can give you a tough time. Females may buy gold as an investment.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos may develop heart-related infections and liver disorders today. It is better to have a constant watch on the health. Some Leos may develop financial disputes with siblings and this may cause severe mental pressure. Avoid stress today and also have a good rapport with the family members. If you are on an adventurous trip, pay special attention. Also, ensure that a medical kit is ready in the bag.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

