 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts new roles at the office
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts new roles at the office

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts new roles at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 01:06 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor health issues will exist today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no challenge is visible today

Expect troubles in the love life. Some new challenges will come up in the office. Take the initiative to resolve them. Minor health issues will exist today.

Some relationships will see turbulence if unchecked may lead to even breaking up. The official life will have challenges but they will not go unchecked. Financially you will be stable and your health is also good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see minor tremors in the first half of the day. Be cool even while having disagreements. Do not insult the partner as you intend to keep the other person happy and content. Some Leos will go back to the old love life but married natives should not do anything that may damage the marital life. Some single Leos will find new love today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new roles at the office. Some immediate tasks will come up and you may spend overtime at the office. Marketing and sales persons will travel today while IT professionals will receive the ire of clients for issues in the project. Be focused on the job and skip egos. For business people, innovative ideas will work out. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money today. Despite minor financial issues, the routine life will be unaffected and you may go ahead with the routine one. The second part of the day is good to buy a property or a vehicle. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts. Some Leos will settle the financial issues of the past while a few will need to contribute to a marriage in the family.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You may experience body pain and severe headache today. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train and females should avoid adventurous sports. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains tonight.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

