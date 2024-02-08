 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 astro tips for smart investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 astro tips for smart investments

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 astro tips for smart investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 08, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for February 8, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Some female natives will face problems at home.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, focus is the door to success

New love, better professional opportunities, a new job, financial stability & good health are today’s highlights. Take up new roles at the office & have a smile.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024: New love, better professional opportunities, a new job, financial stability & good health are today’s highlights.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024: New love, better professional opportunities, a new job, financial stability & good health are today’s highlights.

Settle the love-related issues with the partner and also take up new challenges with confidence at the office. You are good in terms of finance and health as well.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible to the needs of your lover. Some female natives will face problems at home. Your elders may not agree with your relationship and even your plan for a marriage may be in a fix. Handle this crisis in a diplomatic way. Single Leos have a high chances of meeting someone new. Female Leos will be surprised to receive a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time. Married females should be careful to have a good relationship with the family of the spouse.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No major challenge exists at the workplace. Avoid office politics and ensure you maintain a good rapport with team members. Some happy clients will especially ask for you which will add value to the office. For students aspiring to higher education, the day will prove fruitful. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can confidently attend them. Artists, painters, musicians, authors, and actors will have opportunities to display their talent. Entrepreneurs handling leather, electronic devices, and pharmaceuticals must avoid major investments today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Ensure you handle financial affairs smartly. Though the inflow of wealth is good, have control over the expenditure. Do not spend a big amount on jewelry or luxury items. Despite the day being auspicious to buy a property, you should not attempt one. Some Leos will also need to find money to move abroad. Traders handling leather, electronic devices, and pharmaceuticals must avoid major investments today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of health. Do not lift heavy objects nor indulge in heavy exercise as both can harm the body. Avoid taking risks while taking part in adventure activities. Some seniors may develop chest-related infections that will need special attention. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On