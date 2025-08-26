Leo Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Single natives may find an interesting person

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never deviate from goals Have a creative love life complemented by a successful professional one today. Financially, you will be good. However, minor health issues may come up today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the love issues to spend more time together. Continue giving the best results in your career. Today is a good day to make financial investments. Minor health issues may exist.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Stay calm and cool even while having issues with your lover. Your attitude will help settle the tremors, and there will also be opportunities to discuss the future. Single natives may find an interesting person today while travelling or during an event. The chances are higher that you may revisit the old love affair as the ex-flame will be back in your life. Married females should also be careful not to have disturbances in their marital life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the career and ensure you meet the expectations. IT, healthcare, hospitality, banking, and engineering professionals will see opportunities abroad. The response will be good, and you will start receiving interview calls in the second half. Do not blindly trust the partner, especially in financial matters. Entrepreneurs will also face issues related to policies and regulations in the first half of the day. Students waiting for admission for higher studies will have good news today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion, and previous investments will bring good wealth. You are good to buy a vehicle today. You may also book flight tickets and reserve hotel rooms for a vacation abroad.

All long-pending dues will be cleared today, and a financial dispute will also be resolved. Some natives will need to pay the tuition fee for a child studying abroad.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the lifestyle. You should cut down on oil and fat in the diet and consume more vegetables. Female natives will have migraines or gynaecological issues. Handle the mental pressure through yoga and meditation. Children may also develop bruises while playing. Pregnant females must not take part in adventure activities today. It is also good to avoid both alcohol and tobacco, which may upset the health in the long run.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

