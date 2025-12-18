Leo Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: A financial windfall will be coming your way

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, embrace happiness today Be ready to embrace surprises in your love life. You are productive at the office, and this will also bring in new responsibilities. Handle money smartly today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the romantic issues and also look for opportunities to prove the mettle at the office. While financially, you are stable today, your health is also perfect.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be a patient listener and do not be stubborn in nature. You should also spare the love affair from possessiveness, which will lead to happiness. Today is a good day to surprise the lover with gifts. You may also plan a romantic vacation. This will work out for new lovers as they may know each other well. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. However, married people should be cautious not to jeopardise their marriage.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will be evaluated or analyzed today. Put in efforts to confirm that you met the expectations. Those who are into HR, banking, customer service, and accounting will have a busy day. You may also be required to prepare multiple data charts and presentations. This may also test your technical potential. Those who handle financial profiles need to be careful. The authors will have a good day in terms of creativity. Students will clear the examinations. Some traders will be in trouble over payments.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth may come in. Some previous investments will bring good returns today. You may also invest in property or real estate. Renovating a house is a good decision, but ensure it doesn’t eat up a huge amount. You may also receive a bank loan, and traders will be lucky to have funds from promoters. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You must be careful about knees and elbows. Seniors may develop vision-related issues. Children may develop bruises while playing. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food, as that can also lead to obesity. The second part of the day is crucial for diabetic natives. Some females will also have skin-related infections.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

