Leo Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: The stars hint at incoming wealth

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be open in communication today Ensure you connect with the lover mentally. Do not let your professional life be affected by egos today. Spend money diligently, while your health is also good. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The love affair will see some pleasant moments today. You may also succeed in meeting the professional requirements. As wealth comes in, you can confidently look at positive investment options. Health will also be good throughout the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Consider being romantic, and your decision to spend more time with your lover will bring fruitful results. Avoid the interference of a third person, which can be disastrous. Stay away from extramarital affairs that may put your family life in trouble. The second part of the day is good to surprise the lover with gifts. You may consider expressing your feelings to the crush, and the response will be positive. Married females may also consider expanding the family.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your performance may have minor issues and it is crucial to keep a watch on your words while at team meetings. Be careful not to have confrontations with seniors. You may also pick the day to update the resume on a job portal. Bankers and accountants will have a tight schedule, while marketing and salespersons will travel to convince the client. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you will utilize the prosperity to invest in safe options. Today is a good day to invest in the stock market. Some females will donate money to charity, while seniors can be serious about dividing the wealth among children. You may repay the pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved, which may help traders and businessmen.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Health will be good today. However, some natives will develop complications related to breathing. Some females will develop digestive issues, and it is good to avoid food from outside. Do not take unnecessary stress that can cause a serious imbalance in life. Oral health is another common health issue that may hurt you today. Healthy eating habits and workouts should still be continued.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)