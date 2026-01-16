Edit Profile
    Leo Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: The day brings good returns from past investments

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Professional success is backed by good health and wealth today.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 4:33 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a helpful attitude

    Show love unconditionally, and this will reflect upon your personal life. Your office life will see no major issues. Both money & health will have no issues.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Be sensitive in your love life, and also take steps to make the relationship stronger. Professional success is backed by good health and wealth today. Have a proper financial plan and look for smart investments today.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Your romantic relationship will be prosperous today, with many opportunities to indulge in activities that you both will love to engage in. You may plan a vacation this weekend or even have a romantic dinner where crucial calls on the future can be made. Some relationships that were passing through a tough time will have a positive twist before the day ends. Those who are traveling may talk over the phone to share their emotions. Married male natives should not get entangled in office romance, which may hurt their family life today.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    New responsibilities will keep the day tightly packed. You need to be confident while making business presentations to clients. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, architecture, and animation professionals will come across opportunities to move abroad. Some new joiners will struggle to acclimate within the team. You should also be ready to take up new tasks that demand technical knowledge. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, leather, food items, transport, and electronics will see good returns today.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    You may see money coming from different sources, including a previous investment. However, expenditure will also shoot up today. Today is good day to buy gold, but ensure you have enough money in your wallet. A friend will ask for financial help, which you cannot refuse. Today is also good to repair a home, buy a new one, or purchase land. Some male natives will have to financially help a relative or a friend.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    You are fortunate today in terms of health. While no serious health issue will impact life, some natives will develop throat infections, coughing, sneezing, and headaches. Those who have pain in their joints should not miss medication. Children may complain about pain in the stomach. Seniors on travel should carry a medical kit. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

