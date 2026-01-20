Edit Profile
    Leo Horoscope Today for January 20, 2026: You may renovate the house or even buy a new vehicle

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Your management will have trust and confidence, and it is your duty to ensure better performance.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not succumb to ego

    Be cool in your love life &ensure you resolve every trouble before things get complicated. Handle all office troubles with care. Prosperity also exists today.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Give up egos in the love affair. You must be confident about your professional talent, and this will also help you meet the financial requirements today. Minor health issues may come up.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Be sincere in love and ensure you consult with your partner while making all crucial decisions. This will strengthen your relationship. Some relationships demand more communication today. However, you must also be careful not to discuss the past that may upset the lover. Married females may also consider moving the family way today. Those who fall in love today must wait for a day or two to propose, as the response will not be positive today.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    New responsibilities will knock on your door today, and utilize them to be successful. You are good at taking up crucial tasks at the office. Your management will have trust and confidence, and it is your duty to ensure better performance. Those who handle architecture, aviation, banking, human resources, media, legal, and healthcare profiles will see a tight schedule. Business developers and sales professionals will have a tough time with performance. This may also invite the ire of the seniors.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. This will help you buy electronic appliances. You may renovate the house or even buy a new vehicle. Some females will be successful in resolving a monetary issue with a friend or a sibling. Those who are into trade or business will see funds through promoters to expand the business to new territories. Some traders may develop issues in raising funds, while the second part of the day is good to resolve a property issue with a sibling.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will demand more attention today. Some females may also develop breathing-related issues. There can also be pain in joints that will seriously impact the lifestyle today. The office pressure should not be brought home, and you need to drink plenty of water along with salads and nuts. Seniors may also avoid walking on a wet floor today.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today For January 20, 2026: You May Renovate The House Or Even Buy A New Vehicle

