Leo Horoscope Today for January 8, 2026: The cosmos brings bright moments in love

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player Settle the disputes in the romance to stay happy. Take up the opportunities at the workplace to give the best outputs. Both health and wealth are good today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not let emotions determine things in the love affair. Your attitude plays a crucial role in the workplace. Handle wealth diligently. No major medical issue will also hurt you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Enjoy some bright moments of love today. There will be tremors in the relationship, but your efforts to settle the issues will work out. There will be challenges associated with egos, and you must be careful to control your temper. Do not impose your concepts on the lover, and instead make decisions after discussing them with the lover. This will strengthen the bond. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the marriage relationship, as this can seriously impact their married life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Consider challenges at the office without hesitation. New tasks may keep you busy, but will also pave the way for career growth. Architects, IT, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad, while media persons and lawyers will be busy handling cases that invite public attention. You should also be ready to take up new tasks, and the second part of the day is good to attend a job interview. Traders may face minor tax-related issues. However, things will be settled sooner.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will be normal. For those who are keen to invest money, property, land, and stock are good options. Today is also a good day to raise funds from promoters. Some female natives may purchase a home or a vehicle in the second half of the day. Businessmen can confidently launch the trade in a new territory, and promoters will help pump funds.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Keep your health intact through a robust lifestyle. It is good to drink plenty of water and consume food rich in proteins and vitamins. Practice yoga and make it a habit in the early morning. If you are not comfortable with extreme body postures, switch to lighter exercises, but maintaining the body is important. You may also develop issues related to the eyes and ears. Today is also a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)