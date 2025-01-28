Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025 predicts a splendid love life

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Unleash your potential today Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025. Minor tremors will be there in the relationship.

Have a splendid love life today and consider taking up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. You are also financially good. However, focus on your health.

Propose someone today to receive a positive response. New challenges at the office will keep you busy throughout the day. You will see wealth pouring in today. However, health requires special attention.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Minor tremors will be there in the relationship. A third person will interfere in things and may influence your decisions today. Avoid this as your lover will have issues over it. You should also value the relationship and avoid confrontations that may add to the woes. Females have higher chances of getting pregnant but the chances of miscarriage are also high. Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities. You may be happy to introduce the lover to the family to get their approval.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time. You may also clear the job interviews. If you are into sales and marketing, some immediate tasks will come up that will also demand extra effort. Students will clear the examinations while job seekers may receive a new offer letter. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in. However, entrepreneurs must resolve all money-related issues with promoters on a positive note.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend blindly and instead focus on keeping a low profile. Today is also good to make investments in the stock market. You may sell off a property that you have tried selling for a long time. Use this opportunity to repay a loan and also to wind up previous financial transactions. Businessmen will find funds from promoters and business expansions will take place without much trouble.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with the lungs or chest. Some females will develop skin infections while children will complain about vision-related issues. Avoid alcohol and tobacco for a day. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)