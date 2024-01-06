close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024 predicts career opportunities abroad

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024 predicts career opportunities abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 06, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Jan 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Challenges in love life may reflect in professional one.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you resolve troubles in minutes

Challenges in love life may reflect in professional one. But, face the realities more realistically. Financially you are good & health is also at your side.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024: Financially you are good & health is also at your side.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024: Financially you are good & health is also at your side.

Settle the love-related problems with immediate effect. Handle the professional challenges today. Your health will be good today. You will also be good in terms of wealth.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful today while having arguments as some statements may be misinterpreted by the lover. The first half of the day is crucial in the relationship as unexpected incidents may happen which can seriously impact the love affair. You need to be accommodative and must ensure that there is proper communication. Be patient with each other and try to see things from your partner’s perspective. Your partner wants you to be a good listener and spend more time together.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Skip office politics and focus on the crucial tasks assigned. You need to diplomatically handle ego-related issues in the office and must take everyone together. Some jobs will demand traveling. Healthcare and IT professionals will see job opportunities abroad. Chefs, architects, content developers, SEO persons, architects, interior designers, and bankers may switch jobs. Traders need to be careful as licensing-related issues may come up today. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues exist today but that doesn’t stop you from being electronic devices or home appliances today. Students will need to pay the fees at a university abroad. Have funds to even help a sibling who may get into legal trouble. Some businessmen will receive long pending dues which will benefit the business. You may also find new options to expand the business to new areas which will bring in fortune in the future.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid alcohol today, especially while driving as the health horoscope predicts an accident. Be careful about the diet where your menu must be rich in fruits and vegetables. Skip aerated drinks and junk food and also give preference to exercise. Pregnant female Leos must avoid adventure sports including rock climbing and skiing.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out