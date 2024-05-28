Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts rekindling of love

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more opportunities to perform today Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace.

Despite minor issues, your love life will be intact. Have a positive attitude in your career. This will result in performance. Both health &wealth will be positive.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Keep your love affair free from arguments. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace. Both health and wealth are positive today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Put in effort to settle the tremors of the past. Be positive in your love life and also ensure you spend more time together. Ensure you don’t delve into the past. Your parents will approve of the love affairs. Some single Leos will go back to the ex-lover which will bring back the happiness in life. New relationships will take time to settle down. Plan a romantic evening where you may also introduce the partner to the family. Married Leos must stop the interference of a third person in the family life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be more creative today. Handle tasks that may seem impossible to prove the potential. Speak at meetings only when asked. Some seniors may feel insecurity due to your performance and may make a wrong move to tamper with your professional image. Overcome this with a diplomatic attitude. Entrepreneurs will require extra effort today to launch new ventures. Some minor issues with authorities can bring troubles to the business.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth smartly. Money will come in but you may also expect minor issues as the day progresses. A legal issue will demand financial spending. Your friend will need finance and you may require assistance. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Some Leos will also get a bank loan approved. Take the guidance of a financial expert to make proper money plans.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos may have minor health issues today. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. Minor ailments may occur but for serious health issues, consulting a doctor is a good option. You may start yoga and meditation today. Sleeplessness, pain in joints, and vision-related problems will also trouble you today. Take care of the diet and avoid alcohol and tobacco for good reasons.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)