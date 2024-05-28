Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts rekindling of love
Read Leo daily horoscope for May 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Despite minor issues, your love life will be intact.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more opportunities to perform today
Despite minor issues, your love life will be intact. Have a positive attitude in your career. This will result in performance. Both health &wealth will be positive.
Keep your love affair free from arguments. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace. Both health and wealth are positive today.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Put in effort to settle the tremors of the past. Be positive in your love life and also ensure you spend more time together. Ensure you don’t delve into the past. Your parents will approve of the love affairs. Some single Leos will go back to the ex-lover which will bring back the happiness in life. New relationships will take time to settle down. Plan a romantic evening where you may also introduce the partner to the family. Married Leos must stop the interference of a third person in the family life.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Your professional life will be more creative today. Handle tasks that may seem impossible to prove the potential. Speak at meetings only when asked. Some seniors may feel insecurity due to your performance and may make a wrong move to tamper with your professional image. Overcome this with a diplomatic attitude. Entrepreneurs will require extra effort today to launch new ventures. Some minor issues with authorities can bring troubles to the business.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Handle wealth smartly. Money will come in but you may also expect minor issues as the day progresses. A legal issue will demand financial spending. Your friend will need finance and you may require assistance. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Some Leos will also get a bank loan approved. Take the guidance of a financial expert to make proper money plans.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Leos may have minor health issues today. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. Minor ailments may occur but for serious health issues, consulting a doctor is a good option. You may start yoga and meditation today. Sleeplessness, pain in joints, and vision-related problems will also trouble you today. Take care of the diet and avoid alcohol and tobacco for good reasons.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail