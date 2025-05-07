Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025, predicts minor setbacks in career

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You will succeed in all endeavors Overcome the relationship issues on a positive note. Settle the professional challenges with confidence. Make big financial decisions. Health is positive Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025: Keep the official life productive today. (Freepik)

Resolve every trouble in your love life and ensure you meet the expectations of seniors at the workplace. No serious ailment will trouble you today. Prosperity will also be at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and appreciate in both personal and professional endeavors. You should also spare time to sit together and keep the spirits high. Some love affairs demand more communication today. Avoid the interference of a family member in the marital life. Be a patient listener. You should also be expressive when it comes to emotions. Today is also good to propose or to receive a proposal. Married females need to be careful about office romances as their marital lives will be in danger.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Keep the official life productive today. The chances of sales and marketing persons moving abroad are higher. Some professionals will get into arguments with seniors which may lead to chaos in the coming days. You should also keep egos in the back seat while handling team projects. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today. Businessmen should be careful while making new deals as minor complications will be there.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

A previous investment will bring in a good return. You are also good to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business today. Consider buying or renovating the house today. You will see a legal issue getting settled and this will also save expenditure. You may also plan a vacation abroad as your financial status permits it. Traders will resolve tax-related issues and those who want to take the trade to new territories will succeed in raising funds.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health-related issues will be there. Those who have chest or liver-related issues will develop complications today. Do not lift heavy objects today. Some children will develop bruises while playing and there can also be issues associated with lungs that demand medical attention. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including rock climbing and skiing.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)